Corbett Cosmetic Open House

November 21, 2018

On Oct. 18, Corbett Cosmetic hosted a fall festival open house for friends and clients of the medical spa. Guests mingled over appetizers and refreshments as prizes and giveaways were awarded to a few lucky winners. All attendees received exclusive event pricing on Corbett’s spa services, fillers, products and more.

Photos by Tim Valentino

  • Ashton Gooch, Allyson Beam, Misty Perschau, Ivy Shaffer.

  • Misty Perschau and Ivy Shaffer.

  • Ashton Gooch, Ivy Shaffer, Allyson Beam, Dr Lee Corbett , Shannan Naiser and Misty Perschau.

  • Madly McNeely, Carly Arnold and Jordan Mannel of Shop Impromptu.

  • Stephanie Bristow of b.you.

  • Sadie Ledford and Jennie Ciliberti.

  • Neli Nikolova of Dillard’s Giorgio Armani.

  • Robin Pierson.

  • Elizabeth Harrison of Mentor.

  • Daniela Richardson and Susan Ormsby.

  • Allyson Beam and Heather Hollenbach.

  • Kevin Beltran of Tom Ford.

  • Jeremy Logsdon and Sadie Ledford of Jo Malone London.

  • Ellen Faultless and Sarah Pettinato.

  • Shery Young, Angela Todd and Alexis Gooch.