Corbett Cosmetic Derby Trunk Show April 19, 2017 Corbett Cosmetic hosted a Derby trunk show on April 12, and all who attended enjoyed fashions from The Hat Girls, Dysport and filler specials, cocktails and snacks. Photos by Bill Wine. Corbett Cosmetic Derby Trunk Show. Aesthetician Allyson Beam, Rachel Bell, Kate Welsh and Medical Assistant Ashton Gooch. Heather Roberts and Jennifer Uhl. Jason Lois and Miranda Popp. Aesthetician Allyson Beam, Angela Becker and Medical Assistant Ashton Gooch. Heather Roberts modeled the hat that she won as a door prize.