Concert for the Cause
September 13, 2017
Photos by John Sodrel
On August 26, Kids Cancer Alliance hosted this country-western themed event at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Guests enjoyed music from Craig Campbell and J.D. Shelburne, dinner, drinks and live and silent auctions. The event raised over $405,000, which will go toward funding for the 56 programs that KCA provides.
Daniel and Julie Diamond.
Kids Cancer Alliance Board member Melissa Peak and Michael Peak.
Greg Roshkowski, Nicole Mackin and Craig Mackin.
Goutam Singh and Taylor Olgine.
Michelle Warren, Rachel Wilson and Maria Kurnick.
Amy and JD Shelburne.
Marla Guillaume and Vicki Rogers.
Brian Lykins and Danielle Cole.
Auctioneer Kevin Harned, Emcee Shannon Cogan and Kendall Cogan.
Auctioneer Kevin Harned, cancer survivor Jackson Nickel and Emcee Shannon Cogan.
Featured family Heather, Emily, Josh, Caleb and Jackson Nickel.
John and Claudette Waggoner.
Rananna McKenzie, Jacquelyn Cox and Lanai Brodfuehrer.
Spring Smith-Yocum and Leonard Smith.
Susan DeVall and Valerie Pullen.
Andi Oldiges and Marcus Rommelman.
Kids Cancer Alliance volunteer Susan Newman.
Vanessa Zebich and Erin Jones.
Carrie Runyon, Emily Hahn and Ashley Redman.
Steve Runyon, Kids Cancer Alliance Board member Camron Hahn and Chris Redman.
Becky Blacketer and Lynn Mehlhaff.
Heather Nickel shares her family's story.
Concert for the Cause for Kids Cancer Alliance at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.
Concert for the Cause for Kids Cancer Alliance.
Presenting Sponsor ListingALLCars.com CFO Stephanie Wilson and CEO Rick Wilson.
Adrianne Dubins and Kids Cancer Alliance Board President Jon Dubins.
Julie Okruhlica and Lauren Coury.
JD Shelburne.
Presenting Sponsor ListingALLCars.com CEO Rick Wilson, CFO Stephanie Wilson and Kids Cancer Alliance Board President Jon Dubins.
The Blacketer family.
Kids Cancer Alliance Board member Jay Mackin, Lisa Mayo, Becky Blacketer and Event Committee member Ken Blacketer.
Brittany Kleiner, Trey Hornsby, Presenting Sponsor ListingALLCars.com CEO Rick Wilson and Mark Kleiner.
Headliner Eric Paslay (left) and his band.
Dancing to Eric Paslay.
Concert for the Cause for Kids Cancer Alliance.
