Concert for the Cause

September 13, 2017

Photos by John Sodrel

On August 26, Kids Cancer Alliance hosted this country-western themed event at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Guests enjoyed music from Craig Campbell and J.D. Shelburne, dinner, drinks and live and silent auctions. The event raised over $405,000, which will go toward funding for the 56 programs that KCA provides.

  • Daniel and Julie Diamond.

  • Kids Cancer Alliance Board member Melissa Peak and Michael Peak.

  • Greg Roshkowski, Nicole Mackin and Craig Mackin.

  • Goutam Singh and Taylor Olgine.

  • Michelle Warren, Rachel Wilson and Maria Kurnick.

  • Amy and JD Shelburne.

  • Marla Guillaume and Vicki Rogers.

  • Brian Lykins and Danielle Cole.

  • Auctioneer Kevin Harned, Emcee Shannon Cogan and Kendall Cogan.

  • Auctioneer Kevin Harned, cancer survivor Jackson Nickel and Emcee Shannon Cogan.

  • Featured family Heather, Emily, Josh, Caleb and Jackson Nickel.

  • John and Claudette Waggoner.

  • Rananna McKenzie, Jacquelyn Cox and Lanai Brodfuehrer.

  • Spring Smith-Yocum and Leonard Smith.

  • Susan DeVall and Valerie Pullen.

  • Andi Oldiges and Marcus Rommelman.

  • Kids Cancer Alliance volunteer Susan Newman.

  • Vanessa Zebich and Erin Jones.

  • Carrie Runyon, Emily Hahn and Ashley Redman.

  • Steve Runyon, Kids Cancer Alliance Board member Camron Hahn and Chris Redman.

  • Becky Blacketer and Lynn Mehlhaff.

  • Heather Nickel shares her family's story.

  • Concert for the Cause for Kids Cancer Alliance at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

  • Concert for the Cause for Kids Cancer Alliance.

  • Presenting Sponsor ListingALLCars.com CFO Stephanie Wilson and CEO Rick Wilson.

  • Adrianne Dubins and Kids Cancer Alliance Board President Jon Dubins.

  • Julie Okruhlica and Lauren Coury.

  • JD Shelburne.

  • Presenting Sponsor ListingALLCars.com CEO Rick Wilson, CFO Stephanie Wilson and Kids Cancer Alliance Board President Jon Dubins.

  • The Blacketer family.

  • Kids Cancer Alliance Board member Jay Mackin, Lisa Mayo, Becky Blacketer and Event Committee member Ken Blacketer.

  • Brittany Kleiner, Trey Hornsby, Presenting Sponsor ListingALLCars.com CEO Rick Wilson and Mark Kleiner.

  • Headliner Eric Paslay (left) and his band.

  • Dancing to Eric Paslay.

  • Concert for the Cause for Kids Cancer Alliance.