Colors of Courage 2019
November 19, 2019
On Nov. 9, supporters of Hope Scarves gathered at the Ice House for Colors of Courage and raised more than $225,000 for the cause. Hope Scarves partners with cancer survivors to share scarves, stories and hope with women who are facing cancer.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Laura Edwards, Ben Smith and Susan Kraft.
Greg and Lealia Evans and Ashley Fox.
Cathy and Jim Dahlem with Alice Carnes and Paulette Cunningham.
Kelsey Lindstrom, Tamoya Richardson, Kerrie Fullen, Elizabeth Anderson and Mendy Goonan.
Kristin Armstrong and Laura Ross.
Claire Latta and Dayna Neumann.
Dani Reich, Ari Willey and Amy Keller.
Bill and Joeley Brewer with Mike and Jennifer Lenihan.
Carrie Raymond, Lisa Resnik and Michele McMillen.
Doug and Cari Teff with Kathy and Brian Deprest.
Cate Darmstadt and Summer Auerbach.
Crystal Woodard and Cleo Whitley.
Angela Singla and Annie McLaughlin.
David and Tam Johnson.
Tom and Colleen Clines.
Ellie McLaughlin and Kate Sautel.
Ronnie Goldstein, Vicki Phillips, Patti Goldstein, Anne Arnold and friends.
Libby Hancock and Wayne Wilson.
Tracy and Jeff Squyres.
Laura and Chris Johnsrude.
Sarah and Sharon Frey.
Tara Boone, Laura Rittmuller and Trish Bellucci.
Kaveh Zamanian, John Shaw-Woo, Dr. Shiao Woo and Heather Zamanian.
Brigid Hallahan and Michelle Zangari.
Shelley Santry, Lara McGregor, Chris Corbin and Shannon White.
Linda Purvis and Anita Webb.
Cathryn Kennedy and Johneva Boone.