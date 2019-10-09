Galleries
Cocktails on the Lawn
October 9, 2019
Benefiting the Cave Hill Heritage Foundation, this annual outdoor event took place at Cave Hill Cemetery on the evening of Oct. 1.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Jeanne and Dan Scofield.
-
Carl and Andrea Sword.
-
Dalton Mooney, Colleen Dietz and Darron Mooney.
-
Sarah Hellman, Mary Means, Paul Bickel, Laura and Andy Means and Babs Robinson.
-
Amanda Pendley, Kit Lindsay, Leigh Laviolette and Brent and Bonnie Logsdon.
-
Phyllis and Bill Petot.
-
Lauren and James Russell Bushond with Bart and Lori Bushond.
-
Lacy Robinson and Kenny Schwalbert.
-
Dan McCorklin, Penny Pearson and John Keith.
-
Kaylyn Ryle, Amy Phelps and Gwen Mooney.
-
Joanne Szymaszek, Mark Gaff and Debbie Kamber.
-
Michael Higgs and Jeanie Kahnke.
-
Paul Bickel, Babs Robinson and Bruce Dudley of Cave Hill.
-
Brenda Hart and Wanda Ferrell.
-
Kelly Meadway and Rebecca Minnick.
-
-
Jim Jordan and David Anderson.
-
Darren Mooney and Charlie Nalley.
-
Lisa and Andy Parker.
-
Ashley and Bill Seifrit.
-
Chris Rowan, Bruce Napper, Ann Windchy and John Campbell.
-
Lindsey Stoughton and Steven Lund.
-
Beverly and Cordell Lawrence.
-
Paula Bemiss and Becky Shaw.
-
Yvonne and Ruby Gibson.
-
Barbara Anne Callahan and John Campbell.
-
Alyssa and Glen Morris.
-
Mike Weiner, Kathryn Corcoran and Steven Gray.
-
Kate and Michael Meador.
-
-
Judy King, Mark Lisney and Linda Beck.
-
Vance and Bobbie Fritton.
-
Julie Scoskie, Kate Wanke and Brenna Cundiff.
-
Dwight and Melanie Salsbury with Bruce Napper.
-
Devan and Charlie Otten with Michael Troutman and Sharon Hardy.