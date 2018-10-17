Galleries
Cocktails on the Lawn
October 17, 2018
Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.
The Cave Hill Foundation held its annual Cocktails on the Lawn at Cave Hill Cemetery on Oct. 2. Guests were given horse and carriage tours as well as bus tours, and former Miss America Heather French Henry spoke about the history of the cemetery.
Jean Zehnder, Gary Hirsch and Gwen Mooney.
Lee Purcell Best and Larry Williams.
Charleen Schaffner, Sarah Schaffner and Anne and Kevin Blair.
John and Nany Hubbard with Ron and Marcy Suter.
Ruth Scully and Babs Robinson.
Michael Higgs, Heather French Henry and Chris Rowan.
Michelle Oberst and Dr. Charles Oberst.
Devan Trenkamp and Charles Otten.