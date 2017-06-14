Galleries
Cocktails for a Cure
June 14, 2017
On June 1, 10 of Louisville’s best bartenders participated in the second annual Cocktails for a Cure competition at Copper & Kings. Attendees were the tasting judges at the event, which celebrated innovations from the mixologists while raising funds for the American Cancer Society. Morris’ Deli was also on hand to serve up some tasty bites that complemented the cocktails.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
Teri Ratterman and Josh Tower.
-
Dr. Val Slayton of Humana, Elizabeth Holtsclaw, Alaina Pike, Matthew Schuhmann and Kristy Young.
-
Samantha and Brett Corbin and Chris Nation.
-
Julia Rowland, Mercedes Vetter, Maggie Richard and Amanda Nelson.
-
-
Andrew O'Donnell and Caitlin McKean.
-
Jonas Broccard, Megan McDaniel and Claire Palmer.
-
Amanda Creamer, Erica Maguiar and Adrian Cunningham.
-
Christina Abney and Aaron Searcy.
-
Brian Clem and Levi Beverly.
-
Wil Heuser and Kenneth Wright.
-
Acott Anderson and Andrea and Matt Newton.
-
Bryan Wilson.
-
Ryan Day.
-
Ben Truby aka RumbylB and Alan Percal.
-
Matt Fields.
-
Bryan Wilson addresses the guests.
-
Alex Paulin and Ashley Towning with Ciao.
-
Kenna Nelson and Denise O'Donnell.
-
Dustin and Kelly Jones of Gerstle's.
-
Ryan Day and Matt Burlingame.
-
Sara Clark, Jennifer Spear, Dr. Val Slayton and Andrea Newton.
-
Brittany and James Penny.
-
Angelena Edwards, Bryan Wilson and Lauren and Matt Gustafson.
-
-
Graham Conroy, Lindsey Reynolds, Brian Clem and Yoannis Imbert-Fernandez.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Eron Plevan.
-
Eron Plevan.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA