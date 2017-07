On June 29, the Forecastle Foundation hosted Cocktails and Conservation, a concert series featuring Teddy Abrams and Friends, at Lola in Butchertown. The festival’s resident artist Petersen Thomas painted guests through the duration of the party as all enjoyed cocktails from Four Roses and appetizers from Butchertown Grocery. Proceeds benefited the Louisville Orchestra and the Forecastle Foundation.

Photos By Tim Valentino.