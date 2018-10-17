+ Carousel Post > Galleries
CNPE Conference 2018
October 17, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Local nonprofit leaders gathered at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Oct. 9 for the Center for Nonprofit Excellence’s Changemakers conference. Attendees networked, took part in sessions with guest speakers and celebrated the city’s thriving nonprofit sector.
-
Jackie Ford and Jennifer Wilcox.
-
Jeri Swinton and Terry Tolan.
-
Cassandra Anderson, Saundra Gibson, Yozette Borges, Joy Walker, Barbara Roberson and Shelby Lockhart.
-
Jennifer Fust-Rutherford, Brigette Brouillard and Karla Murphy.
-
-
CEO of Mary Hurst Judy Lambeth, Bonita Black, Maggie Elder and Paula Garner.
-
Jeff Polson, Michael Drury and Michael Rabkin.
-
Christine Koenig, Jeff McCaffrey, Joe Stennis and Mike Fine.
-
Rich Hild, Liz Bingham and Michelle Magrum.
-
Farrah Ferriell and Meredith Erickson.
-
Paty Robles, Angela Humes, Laura Sullivan and William Myers.
-
Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., A. Dale Josey and Al Cornish.
-
Charmein Weathers and Erika DeShae.
-
-
Sarah Hugenberg, Laura Brock and Taylor Davis.
-
Michael Gold, Sam Weissrock, Jeff Nally and James Rose.
-
Karen Hall, Vivi Humphrey, Jacob Sims, Mallory Ogburn and Amy Wertz.
-
-
-
Renee Murphy.
-
Luncheon sponsor Barry Allen.
-
Shermeka Wallace and Emily Smith.
-
Board chair of JFCS Peter Resnik and Billy Altman.
-
Ward Wilson and Lisa Dettlinger.
-
Brittany Garrett and Melissa Paris.
-
Jeanine Triplett and Sharon LaRue.
-
Dwight Maddox, Allison Samblanet and Taylor Davis with Kosair Charities.
-
-
David Richard, Lisa Young and Kim James.