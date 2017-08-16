Galleries
Club Pilates
August 16, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
On August 9, guests received a tour of the new Club Pilates studio in St. Matthews, met the fantastic instructors and learned about their full-body workouts. Wiltshire Pantry catered the event, and Drybar provided a special braid bar.
Kevin Minnick and Emily Harbourne.
Club Pilates Owner Katie Ryser and Dr. Sean Maguire.
Marilyn Collis Sexton, Dr. Sean Maguire and Lisa Causarano Morley.
Marilyn Ciollis Sextion, Dr. Sean Maguire, Laura Melillo Barnum and Lisa Causarano Morley.
Marilyn Cillis Sexton, Dr. Sean Maguire, Laura Melillo Barnum, Lisa Causarano Morley and Cheri Collis White.
Laura Melillo Barnum and Cheri Collis White.
Cathe Dykstra, Laura Melillo Barnum and Cheri Collis White.
Amy Green.
Fred and Katie Ryser.
Marilyn Collis Sexton and Kelly Cohen.
Haylee Sullivan, Christy O'Connell, Abbi Bridges and Taya Jones.
Katy Beaty and Ruth Sauter.
Sarah Provancher and Kalli Plump.
Emily Digenis and Sarah Provancher.
Cheri Collis White, Emily Digenis and Sarah Provancher.
Emily Digenis, Cheri Collis White and Sarah Provancher.
Jill Wood, Laura Melillo Barnum and Cheri Collis White.
Mike Lee.
Kelly Cohen and Haylee Sullivan.
Felicia Demouchet and Kevin Minnick.
Christy O'Connell.
Christie Leigh Wells and Samantha Burke.
Paul Mattingly and Cat5he Dykstra.
Woo and Austin Speed and Kathy Herrington.
Cheri Collis White, Woo and Austin Speed and Kathy Herrington.
Woo Speed, Jill Wood, Tracy Varga and Cheri Collis White.
Claire Heckenberg, Stacy Schaffer and Christie O'Connell.
Katie Link, Danielle Overton, Michelle Evans, Emily Digenis, Beth Madison and Robin McKiernan.
McCauley Adams, Christie Leigh Wells, Erin Fidler and Katie Ryser.
Samantha Burke.
