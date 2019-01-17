Galleries
‘Chopped’ Viewing Party
January 17, 2019
On Jan. 15, Volare’s Executive Chef Josh Moore hosted a watch party for the Food Network show “Chopped.” Friends, family and fans of the restaurateur gathered at Volare to cheer him on as they watched the episode titled “Deadliest Catch.” Chef Moore won the competition over three nationally-renowned chefs and took home a prize of $10,000.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Mitch and Ashley Huff.
Julie Diehl, Ann Martin and Betty Donovan.
Marvin Dyer, Jason and Madison Schmidt with Mike and Sheldon Tomes, Lisa Walker and Robert Hyman.
Zach and Catherine Herfel with Carolyn Harper and Donna Billig.
Merideth and Richard Herley with Kathy Franzen, Leslie Moore, Mary Ann Stamm and Rick Moore.
Stephanie Friedrich and Virginia Weatherman with Lena and Jimmy Seward.
Brian Roby, Stephanie Renner, Morgan Tiemann and Rudy Spencer.
Judy Taylor and Theresa Smith.
Rob and Casie De Lessio, Eric Nunnally, Camilla and Mickey Price.
Clifton Boles and Barbara Barlar with Jan and Danny Lira.
Summer Willis and Cyndi Deckard.
Chef Josh Moore with his mother Barbara Barlar.
Mayor Greg Fischer with Josh and Lindsay Moore.
Josh, Gibson and Lindsay Moore.
Sam Charbonneau, Jason Applegate and Chef Josh Moore.
Andy Friedrich, Chef Josh Moore, Lana Fazio, Virginia Weatherman and Katie Floyd.
Kathy Franzen, Leslie Moore and Mary Ann Stamm.
Nicole Volz and Jimmy Dodge.
Carlisle Baker and Hilary Brown.
Nicole Volz and John Carlos White with Food and Dining.
Josh and Lindsay Moore.
Chef Josh Moore.
Patti McCormick, Kelin Rapp, Terri and Steve Bass, Steve Rapp and Steve McCormick.
