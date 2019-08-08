Galleries
Chocolate Fest
August 8, 2019
One of the year’s tastiest events took place at Mellwood Art Center on Aug. 3. Benefiting Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance (KAA), Chocolate Fest provided guests with sweet treats, unlimited spirits and dazzling entertainment.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Dina Dedina, Cathy Spencer and Anu Raghuram
-
Keith Warner, Zach Fisher and Allen Browning.
-
Kristi Jo Jedlicki and William Woodard.
-
Stephanie Retallick and Denice Loesch.
-
Samantha Jones and Ace Armstrong.
-
-
Jeff and Emily King.
-
Kaylie Johnson, Alex Freeman and Lilly Nash.
-
-
Brad Wagster and Gracie Lawson.
-
Pizas and Angela Smith with Jill and Mark Eaton.
-
Kaitlin Wishmeier and Kelcey Robinson.
-
Sr. Vice President of the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance Paige Hessel and board member Aly Exposito.
-
Daniel Coe, Brent Collins and Steve Baker.
-
Jaclyn Holland, Allen Hatchell and Shane Kelley.
-
Megan Tamayo and Cody Montgomery.
-
Sara and Maureen Kaucher.
-