In solidarity with children fighting cancer, participants clipped, trimmed or shaved their heads at Fourth Street Live! on May 21 at Chili’s Clips for Kids. Sponsored by Chili’s, this event benefited local children battling cancer at Norton Children’s Hospital. Painted faces and a few costumed guests took part, and the day was emceed by Jesse and MJ from 106.9 PLAY.

Photos by Bill Wine.