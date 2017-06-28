Galleries
Cheers to 50 Years
June 28, 2017
Friends and family gathered at “Pebble Beach” on Lexington Road for a befitting celebration of the ever-dashing Marvin Dyer III. Toasts were delivered over candlelight before the cutting of an exquisite cake adorned with fresh flowers and a golden 5-0.
Photos by Max Sharp.
Amy Baughman, Marvin Dwyer, Amy Dennison, Felicia Cox with Markham and Heather Rockwell.
Doug and Sheila Newton with Marvin Dwyer and David Mills.
Tyler Hammond, Marvin Dwyer and Keith Fritz .
Tyler Hammond, Marvin Dwyer.
Marvin Dwyer, Felicia Cox and Josh Lakes.
Marvin Dwyer, David Mills and Kristine Russell.
Marvin Dwyer Birthday Party.
Marvin Dwyer Birthday Party.
Marvin Dwyer Birthday Party. Cake Made By Josh Lakes
Linda Fuller with Josh Lakes.
Linda Fuller, Donna Outlaw and Josh Lakes.
Michael Peckich and Steve Fuller.
Michael Peckich with Robin Burnett.
Robin Burnett, Michael Peckich and Donna Outlaw.
Linda and Steve Fuller.
Marvin Dwyer Birthday Party.
Marvin Dwyer with Josh Lakes.
Shari Baughman with Robin Burnett.
Shari Baughman, Shane Pearson, Susie Ades-Pomerance, Marvin Dywer and Robin Burnett.
Marvin Dwyer ,Fariba Cox and Josh Lakes.
Ken and Debbie Moyer with Marvin Dwyer.
David Mills ,Kristine Russell, Marvin Dwyer and Keith Fritz .
Robin Burnett Marvin Dwyer, Donna Outlaw, Shane Pearson and Linda Fuller.