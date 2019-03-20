+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Celebrity Dinner Party for Cystic Fibrosis
March 20, 2019
Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum and Susan Sweeney hosted this 51st annual dinner at the Omni Louisville Hotel on March 9. The night included cocktails, live and silent auctions and dinner served by local celebrities, including The Voice’s Editor in Chief Angie Fenton.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Emma Johns, Jordan Weiter, Braea Tilford and Kennedy Craig.
-
Denny and Susan Sweeney Crum.
-
Colleen Mooney, Sara Weathers, Melissa Brackett, Shari Willy and Victoria Chanda.
-
Rob Willy, Mr. & Mrs. Dr. Eid and Diana and Ron Morton.
-
-
Alex Mayo, Lyndsey Farris, Robert Hellmich, Hallie Brown and Steve and Melissa Nelson.
-
Karen Kraft with Connie and Jimmy Henken.
-
Tony Williams and Meredith Ellis.
-
Tuonisia Turner, Tara Bassett, Buddy The Bat and Joe Arnold.
-
Beth Denham and Steve Buttleman.
-
Bart and Shannon Burton.
-
Justin and Tinika Campbell.
-
Bob Sokoler, Vicki Rogers, Rick Van Hoose and Sandie Sokoler.
-
Vonda and Derek Woodmore.
-
Emerson Taylor and Connie Leonard.
-
Audrey Denham and Shawn Kirwan.
-
Christiaan Prince and Brandy Neelly.
-
Olive Applegate and Angie Fenton.
-
Buddy the Bat and Lisa Baunach.
-
Rick Van Hoose and Vicki Rogers.
-
The University of Louisville Ladybirds performed.
-
Linkin' Bridge performs.
-
Linkin' Bridge with Denny Crum.
-
Olive Applegate and Angie Fenton.
-
Hannah Sears, Shannon Currie, Hannah Glasscock, Jada Morgan and Cavanna Gregory.
-
Pat Day and Mike Cassity.
-
Olive Applegate and Angie Fenton take the floor.
-
Olivia Henken and Josh Logan.
-
Connie Leonard and Kyle Shepherd.
-
Anthony and Roy Rogers.
-
Ellen Grieb, Nancy Rogers and Stephanie Frazure.
-
Steve and Lisa Browner with Mona and Bryan Popplewell.
-
Olivia Payne and Ethan Bridges with Alex and Rachel Faulkner.
-
Sherry Harkins and Susan Sweeney Crum.
-