Celebrity Derby Eve
May 10, 2017
DerbyVIP.com presented Celebrity Derby Eve on May 5 at The Gramercy downtown sponsored by Grey Goose, Angel’s Envy, Stella Artois, Coca-Cola and Red Bull. With music by world-famous DJ IRIE, the night got all in attendance in the best kind of mood to head into the next day’s exciting festivities.
Photos by James Eaton.
Emily Gentry, Maggie Tabor, Ali Navigar, Lisa Addington Parker, Frankie Hilbert, Gene and Hannah Gruver and Michael Wickliffe.
Erika Ganong, Sarah Rash, Chelsea Moody.
Morgan Cooper, Caroline Anderson and Ayesha Singh.
Emily Gentry and Maggie Tabor.
Philadelphia Eagles DE Marcus Smith and New York Jets OLB Lorenzo Mauldin with Joey Wagner.
Allison Wallace and Kristen Rollerson.
Philadelphia Eagles DE Marcus Smith and Allison Wallace.
New York Jets OLB Lorenzo Mauldin and Kristen Rollerson.
Alyssa Lee, Sheila Brooks and Tori Roberts.
Kelsey Grandi, Erin Hickey, Breahan Pautsch and Sarah Conley.
Mark and Raquel Kissel with Jamie and Brian Humphreys.
Tyler Cerin, Kevin McFarland and Joey Wagner.
Jennifer Loach, Karim Momin, Malcolm MacLean and Richard Sheridan.
Kristen Rollerson, Kristina Johns and Rudy Ellis III and Meredith Ellis.
Brittany Buttler and Dakota Cook.
Kelli Moore and Liz Long.
Newton and Kim Calvert with Cindy Alvey and Todd Calvert.
Wayne Blackshear, Mangok Mathiang, Jax Levitch and Jaylen Johnson.
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith, Kevin Roberts, Matt Case and Joey Wagner.
Emily Miner, Jaclyn Hendrickson and Katie Bee.
Justin Thompson and Josh Christian.