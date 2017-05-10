Featured Posts > Galleries

Celebrity Derby Eve

May 10, 2017

DerbyVIP.com presented Celebrity Derby Eve on May 5 at The Gramercy downtown sponsored by Grey Goose, Angel’s Envy, Stella Artois, Coca-Cola and Red Bull. With music by world-famous DJ IRIE, the night got all in attendance in the best kind of mood to head into the next day’s exciting festivities.

Photos by James Eaton.

  • Emily Gentry, Maggie Tabor, Ali Navigar, Lisa Addington Parker, Frankie Hilbert, Gene and Hannah Gruver and Michael Wickliffe.

  • Erika Ganong, Sarah Rash, Chelsea Moody.

  • Morgan Cooper, Caroline Anderson and Ayesha Singh.

  • Emily Gentry and Maggie Tabor.

  • Philadelphia Eagles DE Marcus Smith and New York Jets OLB Lorenzo Mauldin with Joey Wagner.

  • Allison Wallace and Kristen Rollerson.

  • Philadelphia Eagles DE Marcus Smith and Allison Wallace.

  • New York Jets OLB Lorenzo Mauldin and Kristen Rollerson.

  • Alyssa Lee, Sheila Brooks and Tori Roberts.

  • Kelsey Grandi, Erin Hickey, Breahan Pautsch and Sarah Conley.

  • Derby Eve Celebrity Event with World Famous DJ IRIE, Hosted by DerbyVIP.com.

  • Mark and Raquel Kissel with Jamie and Brian Humphreys.

  • Tyler Cerin, Kevin McFarland and Joey Wagner.

  • Jennifer Loach, Karim Momin, Malcolm MacLean and Richard Sheridan.

  • Kristen Rollerson, Kristina Johns and Rudy Ellis III and Meredith Ellis.

  • Brittany Buttler and Dakota Cook.

  • Kelli Moore and Liz Long.

  • Newton and Kim Calvert with Cindy Alvey and Todd Calvert.

  • Wayne Blackshear, Mangok Mathiang, Jax Levitch and Jaylen Johnson.

  • Cowboys LT Tyron Smith, Kevin Roberts, Matt Case and Joey Wagner.

  • Emily Miner, Jaclyn Hendrickson and Katie Bee.

  • Justin Thompson and Josh Christian.