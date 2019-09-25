Galleries
Celebration of Education Gala
September 25, 2019
Family Scholar House’s annual gala was held on Sept. 20 at the Omni Hotel. Bellarmine Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Davenport served as the event’s keynote speaker, and entertainment was provided by the Endless Summer Band. Proceeds from the Celebration of Education Gala support the programs and services of FSH that help families break the cycle of poverty through education.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Jill Pryor and Starr Judkins.
Scott and Beth Frame with Michele Koch and Deb Reese.
Angela Cooper and McKayla Chandler.
Christine and Chris Goodman with Travis and Jan Haire.
Mary Bowles and Gaby Gobbel.
Oracious and Catrena Thomas with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission and Lincoln Grant Scholar House.
Lucy and Chad Weaver.
Robin Smith, Angela Dunaway and Georgette Brackett.
Joe and Carmen Watkins.
Janna Flowers and Myron Hobbs.
Maria and Bennie Pollard.
Honorary Chair Jill Bell, Ryan Moorman, Rachel Bell and Tom Bell.
Lyndsey Taylor and Steve Smith with Miranda and Louie Wantland.
Director of Admissions at UofL and Family Scholar House board member Jenny Sawyer with Assistant Provost for Student Affairs at UofL Angela Taylor.
Carlos Rivas and Dawn Michels with Cindy and Ray Carcione.
Marita Willis and Robin Bray.
Cynthia and Jake Brown with Cliff and Stewart Ashburner.
Heather, LuAnn and Daniel Glidewell.
Ebonie Glenn and Aliyah Powell.
Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.
Pamela Carter and Gretchen Mahaffey.
Regina and Dave Pfeiffer, Donna Smith, Terri and Tim Loftus.
Lydia Kotowski and Michele Owen.
Elizabeth Dinkins and Ted Shouse with Dean and Anne Bucalos.
