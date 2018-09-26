+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Celebration of Education Gala
September 26, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Supporters and friends of Family Scholar House spent the evening of Sept. 21 celebrating the organization’s graduates at the Omni Hotel. University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi served as the keynote speaker. Guests heard inspiring stories from graduates and enjoyed live entertainment from Endless Summer Band at the event, which The Voice-Tribune was proud to sponsor.
-
Kathy Pleasant-Merritt and William Merritt.
-
Candace Gentry and Mary Bowles.
-
Chris Clark and Hailee Fults.
-
Joi Williams and Renecia Davis.
-
-
Michael & Hilary Mattingly.
-
Kimberly Stephenson and Michael Gross.
-
Mandy & Tanner Watkins.
-
Kelly Lucas, Tania Choi, Ryan Edwards and Wendy Bade.
-
Nathan & Sarah Shanks with Mallory & Christian Bowles.
-
Lee Hinson-Hasty, Jonathan Szeto and Elizabeth Hinson-Hasty.
-
Hope & Michael McLaughlin.
-
Stephanie Allen and Alex Greenberg.
-
Oksana Zhurbich, Terri & Steve Bass, Laura & Ben Talbott, and Darryl Laverly.
-
Bonnie Cress and Jerry Morrison.
-
Tiffany Fitzpatrick and Paul Yancey.
-
Michelle & Jason Magrum.
-
Sister Anna O'Connor, Sister Tracy Stutz, Sister Rebecca Abel, and Sister Barbara Catherine Schmitz.
-
Dr. DeLena Alexander and Whitney Stewart.
-
Kendra Holmes and Scott Jaggers.
-
Mindy Sunderland and Emily Digenis.
-
Kristie & Michael Adams.
-
Annalise Anderson, Stephanie Allen and Sarah & Stephen Leczo.
-
Patrick & Caroline Keller.
-
Liz Bingham and Zach Taylor.
-
Carol Rutz.
-
Mary Beth & Scott Norton.
-
Lance & Shelly Dooley.
-
Devin Trentkamp and Charlie Otten.
-
Chuck & Tracy Ballard.
-
Vicki Montgomery and Lydia Kotowski.
-