Galleries
Celebration of Education Gala
September 27, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
On September 21, guests gathered at the Louisville Marriott Downtown for this inspirational evening. Those in attendance heard the stories of a number of Family Scholar House graduates as well as keynote speaker Wanda Durant, mother of NBA star Kevin Durant.
-
Director of Mission Advancement Kellie Johnston, Chief Possibility Officer, President & CEO Cathe Dykstra and Director of Strategic Initatives Kate Brackett.
-
Dan Dykstra and Chief Possibility Officer, President & CEO Cathe Dykstra
-
Tara Croft, Joshua Dubose, Dorothy Perkins and Harvetta Rae.
-
Kendall Merrick and John Rothermel.
-
-
Valerie and Chris Merrifield.
-
Phil Hawkins and Ryan Moorman.
-
VP of Programs and Services Kristie Adams and Michael Adams.
-
The musical entertainment during the cocktail reception was provided by the Chris Rodahaffer Trio.
-
Abby Drane and Jerry Cantrell.
-
James Duffy and Jaclyn Dugan.
-
Trent Savage, Heather Kelly and Honorary Chairperson Robbie Valentine.
-
Tom Eller and John Couch.
-
Lance and Shelly Dooley.
-
Tania Choi and Patrick Hughes.
-
Brenda and Dick Gardner.
-
Jeanie Culp and Lauren Schaefer.
-
Rolandas Byrd, Taylor Metcalf and Terrence Johnson.
-
Laura Snyder, Conrad Bachmann and Tonya Abeln.
-
Caywanta Artis and Tamika Williams.
-
Sister Mary Frances Schafer, OSB, Sister Jackie Kissel, OSB and Sister Karlene Sensmeier, OSB.
-
Mike and Julie Brown, Sam and Rich Russell with Abby and Clay Salyers.
-
Sara and David Stemler.
-
Stephanie Franck and Anna Francis.
-
Director of Strategic Initatives Kate Brackett, Evan Spalding, Judge Jessica Moore and Director of Mission Advancement Kellie Johnston.
-
Emily Digenis and Ingrid Hernandez.
-
Dr. Louis Heuser, Peggy Heuser, Kenneth Wright, Lauren Argo, Wil Heuser, Jason Scott and Jay Kirk.
-
Celebration of Education Gala.
-