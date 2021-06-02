Photos by Dave Najewicz

The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF) hosted “Carrots & Cocktails at Chestnut Hall” on April 25 for a group of VIP invited guests to offer a toast of gratitude to the organization’s newest benefactor, Mr. Bill Carstanjen and his family, for the gift they have given the horses of the TRF herd of 500 retired racehorses and racehorses across the U.S. Guests enjoyed an informal afternoon on the porch to meet the herd, see the barn and kick-off Derby week at this beautiful new event venue.