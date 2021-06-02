fbpx

Carrots & Cocktails at Chestnut Hall

June 2, 2021
Photos by Dave Najewicz

 

The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF) hosted “Carrots & Cocktails at Chestnut Hall” on April 25 for a group of VIP invited guests to offer a toast of gratitude to the organization’s newest benefactor, Mr. Bill Carstanjen and his family, for the gift they have given the horses of the TRF herd of 500 retired racehorses and racehorses across the U.S. Guests enjoyed an informal afternoon on the porch to meet the herd, see the barn and kick-off Derby week at this beautiful new event venue.

  • Tod Head, Alyssa Carinder, Laurie Lukas, D. Wayne Lukas, Julio Rubio and Kim Weir.

  • Elizabeth Rosenberg, Kathy Davis and Cherry Baugher.

  • Bill Carstanjen, Grace Carstanjen, Cathy Shircliff, Jim and Bev Shircliff.

  • Kim Weir.

  • Bev Shircliff.

  • Kim Weir.

  • Kim and John D’Amato.

  • Bill Carstanjen and Kim Weir.

  • Cathy Shircliff, Jim and Cathy Shircliff.