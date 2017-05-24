Galleries
Carrie King’s Birthday Party
May 24, 2017
Friends and family of Carrie King waited in anticipation at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen to catch the birthday girl by surprise. The look of shock as she turned the corner proved that their goal was accomplished. Food, cocktails and a lavish cake punctuated the intimate and private birthday party atop the Hilton Garden Inn.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
-
Wine was served.
-
-
George and Stephanie Barrett.
-
Jenny Paul, Relley Hughes and Kara Hamilton.
-
James and Alison Hewett.
-
Nancy Passafiume and Kim Scheppegrell.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Appetizers were served.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Abigail Culwell, Kim Scheppegrell and Pam Hendrickson.
-
Amanda Helfrich, Erin Greenwood, Brenda Antskaitis and Jessica Cohen.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Casie De Lessio, Brenda Antskaitis and Jessica Cohen.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Carrie King's surprise birthday party.
-
Dacia da Silva and Carrie King walked into the room to the sound of "surprise".
-
Carrie King was definitely surprised as she and Dacia da Silva smiled.
-
Dacia da Silva smiled as Carrie King gestured to her guests.
-
Carrie King flashed a big smile as she faced toward her guests as Dacia da Silva stood by.
-
Carrie King was hugged by Relley Hughes as Carrie and Brenda Antskaitis smiled at each other.
-
Brenda Antskaitis hugged Carrie as Carrie and Jessica Cohen exchanged smiles.
-
Carrie King and Nancy Passafiume.
-
Carrie King and Dacia da Silva.
-
Amanda Helfrich, Brooke King, Casie De Lessio, Carrie King, Relley Hughes, Dacia da Silva and Erin Greenwood.
-
George Barrett, Carrie King and Stephanie Barrett.
-
Kerri McDonald, Kristen Cox, Carrie King and James Hewett.
-
Chris Kaufman, Carrie King, Pam Hendrickson and Abigail Culwell.
-
Kara Hamilton, Carrie King, Jessica Cohen, Brenda Antskaitis and Jenny Paul.
-
" King Cousins", Brooke King,Carrie King and Dacia da Silva.
-
Alison Hewett, Kara Hamilton, Casie De Lessio, Carrie King, Kristen Cox and Kerri McDonald.
-
Carrie King and John Wilson.
-
Carrie King, front middle, posed with the guests during her surprise birthday party which was held at 8UP.