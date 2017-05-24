Galleries

Carrie King’s Birthday Party

May 24, 2017

Friends and family of Carrie King waited in anticipation at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen to catch the birthday girl by surprise. The look of shock as she turned the corner proved that their goal was accomplished. Food, cocktails and a lavish cake punctuated the intimate and private birthday party atop the Hilton Garden Inn.

Photos by Bill Wine.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Fresh flowers adorned the event.

  • Wine was served.

  • George and Stephanie Barrett.

  • Jenny Paul, Relley Hughes and Kara Hamilton.

  • James and Alison Hewett.

  • Nancy Passafiume and Kim Scheppegrell.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Appetizers were served.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Abigail Culwell, Kim Scheppegrell and Pam Hendrickson.

  • Amanda Helfrich, Erin Greenwood, Brenda Antskaitis and Jessica Cohen.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Casie De Lessio, Brenda Antskaitis and Jessica Cohen.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Carrie King's surprise birthday party.

  • Dacia da Silva and Carrie King walked into the room to the sound of "surprise".

  • Carrie King was definitely surprised as she and Dacia da Silva smiled.

  • Dacia da Silva smiled as Carrie King gestured to her guests.

  • Carrie King flashed a big smile as she faced toward her guests as Dacia da Silva stood by.

  • Carrie King was hugged by Relley Hughes as Carrie and Brenda Antskaitis smiled at each other.

  • Brenda Antskaitis hugged Carrie as Carrie and Jessica Cohen exchanged smiles.

  • Carrie King and Nancy Passafiume.

  • Carrie King and Dacia da Silva.

  • Amanda Helfrich, Brooke King, Casie De Lessio, Carrie King, Relley Hughes, Dacia da Silva and Erin Greenwood.

  • George Barrett, Carrie King and Stephanie Barrett.

  • Kerri McDonald, Kristen Cox, Carrie King and James Hewett.

  • Chris Kaufman, Carrie King, Pam Hendrickson and Abigail Culwell.

  • Kara Hamilton, Carrie King, Jessica Cohen, Brenda Antskaitis and Jenny Paul.

  • " King Cousins", Brooke King,Carrie King and Dacia da Silva.

  • Alison Hewett, Kara Hamilton, Casie De Lessio, Carrie King, Kristen Cox and Kerri McDonald.

  • Carrie King and John Wilson.

  • Carrie King, front middle, posed with the guests during her surprise birthday party which was held at 8UP.