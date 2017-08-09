Galleries
Cardinal Press Box Classic Golf Tournament
August 9, 2017
On July 31, recognizable members of sports media spent a day on the green in friendly competition with members of the University of Louisville Athletics Department in anticipation of the upcoming Cardinals athletics season.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
Cardinal Press Box Classic Gold Tournament.
-
Eric Edwards, Tim Antkowiak, Mike Rutheford and Luke Hancock.
-
Jody Demling, Rick Howlett and Head Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
-
Sr. Assoc. AD/SID Kenny Klein and Kathy Tronzo.
-
Cardinal Press Box Classic Gold Tournament.
-
Bruce Loeffler and Brian Mundorf.
-
Pete Longton, Jacob Davis and Keith Farmer.
-
University of Louisville Golf Club General Manager Denny Thompson and Fred Hina.
-
University of Louisville Golf Club superintendent John Ballard and General Manager Denny Thompson.
-
Earl Jones, Terry Meiners, Bill Lamb and Vice President/Director of Athletics Tom Zurich.
-
Cardinal Press Box Classic Gold Tournament.
-
Jim McGhee, Mark Hebert, Brendon Miller and Kevin Hughes.
-
Tim Antkowiak and Richie Hayes.
-
Sr. Assoc. AD/SID Kenny Klein.
-
John Leenerts won the longest drive contest.
-
Billy Reed.
-
Tony Cruise and Drew Deener.
-
Joey Wagner and Jody Demling.
-
Earl Jones.
-
Russ Hensley.
-
Terry Meiners.
-