Galleries
Candle Glow Gala and Lounge
December 4, 2018
The Candle Glow Gala and Candle Glow Lounge was held at the Omni Louisville Hotel on Dec. 1. The fundraiser for Hosparus Health featured a dazzling dinner, entertainment from 12 South and live and silent auctions featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Dewitt and Blair Ivins.
Candle Glow Lounge Co-Chairs Josh Johnson and Taylor Springelmeyer.
Scott and Angie Sells with Denise and Billy Roby.
Laura Patterson and Catherine Jones Kung.
Anthony and Charice Malone.
Leslie and Christian Schanie.
Brenda Bennett and Beverly Allen.
Patrick Possel, Kerstin Knopf, Mary Rotella and Joe and Hellen Donaldson.
Scott and Stacey Merritt-Jenney.
John and Bethany Snyder.
John and Bethany Snyder, with Jim Pilbean.
Carrie Irvin, Olivia Duff, Denise Roby and Alex Roby.
Curtis and Naomirose Paulin with Kasey and Keith Laferty.
Bob Mueller, Rafael Macaranas, Pat Webb, Diane Webb, Dr. George Webb and Karen Cash.
Samuel Childers, Cassye Ghoston, Nathan Simpson and Debra Steed.
Laila Khorshidian and Carlos Delgado.
Sunny and Kevin Lynch with George and Mary Lee Fischer.
Victor and Ondria Tucker.
Dan and Cathe Dykstra.
Kim Morton and Alena Iefimova.
Michelle and Jason Magrum with Jeannie and Ken Kral.
Sheila Davis and Sara Miller.
Melissa and Chris Merrifield.
Jim and Melinda Rogers, Deanna Douglass, Steve Barthel and Terri and Doug Graham.
The Roby Family.
Dewitt Ivins and Blythe Dahlem.
The Bufford and Knop Families.
Susan Bufford, Leigh Ackermann and Karen Knop.
Susan and Jon Bufford.
