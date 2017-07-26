Featured Posts > Galleries
Camp Gilda
July 26, 2017
Gilda’s Club Louisville hosted Camp Gilda, a day camp for 6 to 12 year olds who are, or are related to someone, in active cancer treatment. Campers learned about diversity, philanthropy, and exploration and enjoyed outings at Ten Pin Bowling, Calyspo Cove and Paint Spot. Like all Gilda’s Club programs, this camp is offered free of charge. On Thursday, July 13, parents of the campers gathers at the clubhouse for a delicious dinner and an endlessly entertaining talent show.
Photos By Tim Valentino.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
KAren Morrison, Amy Verst and Denise Taylor.
-
Volunteers from NCJW. Helen Wahba, Judy Shapira, Teagan Morrison, Leon Wahba, Judy Borinstein and Susan Gardner.
-
-
-
Jonathan Raley and Suzanne Goldring.
-
Glen, Catie, Harrison and Nathan.
-
Rich, Matthew and Sam.
-
Adam and Rachel.
-
Grace, Joshua and David Choo.
-
Mary Caroline gets the talent show started.
-
The lighting of the birthday cake for Camp Gilda's 10th Birthday.
-
The lighting of the birthday cake for Camp Gilda's 10th Birthday.
-
Happy Birthday Camp Gilda.
-
Happy Birthday Camp Gilda.
-
Lilly and Rachel.
-
-
Hudson, Craig, Maurice, Sue and Kate.
-
Isaiah and Angie.
-
George, Preston, Isaiah, Kaylee, Angie and Gavin.
-
Dwayne, Mary Caroline, Denise, Morgan, Alexandra and Christian-Thomas.
-
Dawson and Aimee.
-
Tonya and Aimee.
-
Volunteers for a magic trick.
-
Magic was the talent of the day.
-
Selecting a volunteer.
-
A recital.
-
A card trick.
-
A card trick.
-
She chose the Queen of Hearts.
-
Lip sync and dance action.
-
They've got jokes.
-
They've got jokes.
-
They've got jokes.
-
They've got jokes.
-
They've got jokes.
-
They've got jokes.
-
They've got jokes.
-