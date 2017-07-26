Gilda’s Club Louisville hosted Camp Gilda, a day camp for 6 to 12 year olds who are, or are related to someone, in active cancer treatment. Campers learned about diversity, philanthropy, and exploration and enjoyed outings at Ten Pin Bowling, Calyspo Cove and Paint Spot. Like all Gilda’s Club programs, this camp is offered free of charge. On Thursday, July 13, parents of the campers gathers at the clubhouse for a delicious dinner and an endlessly entertaining talent show.

Photos By Tim Valentino.