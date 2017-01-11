This year marked the 24th Annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party presented by Cabo Wabo. The event was held at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center on Saturday, January 7 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests “checked their coats” at the door, where they dropped off donations of new and gently used coats for St. Vincent’s. Cabo Wabo featured performances by Subourbon Shooters, Soul Circus and Thumper and The Plaid Rabbits.

Photos by Tim Valentino