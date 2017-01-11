Galleries
Cabo Wabo Coat Party
January 11, 2017
This year marked the 24th Annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party presented by Cabo Wabo. The event was held at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center on Saturday, January 7 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests “checked their coats” at the door, where they dropped off donations of new and gently used coats for St. Vincent’s. Cabo Wabo featured performances by Subourbon Shooters, Soul Circus and Thumper and The Plaid Rabbits.
Photos by Tim Valentino
-
-
Subourbon Shooters.
-
-
Soul Circus.
-
-
Natalie Lawson, Meredith Fannin, Maggie Schuh, Jim Higgins and Corey Smith.
-
-
Tammie Bernard and Micah Chandler.
-
-
Soul Circus.
-
-
Travis Mills, Teresa Starr, Jessica McCarty and Chris Williams of 502Cafe.
-
-
Tracy Jesse, Kathy Rhodes, Sharon Cunningham and Kenny Greshaaaaaaaaaaaaaam.
-
-
Susie Hernandez, Michelle Goodkind, Cindy Gulley, Maria Sorolis and Cindy Hance.