Buy Local Fair
May 30, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
More than 180 local businesses, vendors, artists and craftspeople came together for this annual fair at Louisville Water Tower Park on May 20. Attendees judged the local craft cocktail competition, enjoyed live music, shopped from dozens of booths and more.
Erica Besic, Katie Geiser and Shannon Brewer.
Author of Rose Island Terry Chambers and Rob Prince.
Eric Clark and Rich Hild with LEO Weekly.
Natalie and Nikki Luce.
Barbara and Butch DeGeorge with DeGeorge Brothers Guitars.
David, Jessica, Ayrton and Anna Rouffet.
Bobbi Hoover and Lisa Gittli with Nanz and Craft.
Brooke and Kayleigh Benton.
Newlyweds Leslie and Steven Delgado with Peace of the Earth.
Talon and Sara Hampton.
Kai, Maia, Luke and Carolyn Walker.
Barbara and Joelle Leiferman.
Zach and Hannah Hughes.
Autumn Almeida and Mark Klein.
Carey and Vivian Girardi.
Deena Ombres and Matt Westfall.
Norah, Joshua and Harrison Singer.
Mary, Audrey, Jack and Art Thacker.
Sarah Macke and Meghan Brandabur.
Richard Davidoff and Felissa Goldstein.
Owners of Broad Strokes Louisville LLC Kristen Minucci and Megan Despain.
Unidentified.
Brittany and Nic. *(didn't want to give last names)
Gene Conyers and Melissa Cunningham.
Allison, Debbie and Kiley Hayes.
Autumn Kastensmidt and Travis Jones.
Jen and Kellen Schager.
Christy Schildknecht and Sara Barnes.
Cynthia Williams and Brian England.
Angela Kern and Rene Collins.
Gill Holland. *(didn't want to give children's names)*
Author of Stars from Scars children's book series Kathleen Randolph, Dan and Jennifer O'Bryan with Apple Patch.
Kim Tabler and Beth Loster with The Diaper Fairy.
