Galleries
Butterflies in Motion Kick Off
May 31, 2017
The planning committee for Butterflies in Motion benefiting Heuser Hearing Institute met on May 20. Hosted at the Mockingbird Valley home of Lee and Angela Leet, members of the Butterfly Society finalized details for the upcoming event.
Photos by James Eaton.
Carrie Bauer and Amy Bergeron.
Patrick and Suzanne Moeller with Von and Rick Purdy.
Nancy Laird and Sue Baughman.
Jeff and Pam Thompson with Kelly Hanna-Carroll.
Brett Bachmann with Jeanne and David Ferguson and Ann and H. Stroth.
Kassi Cawood and Rosemary Kirkwood.
Councilwoman Angela Leet and LouAnn Atlas.
Butterflies in Motion Group Photo.
Karen Casi and Kelly Hanna-Carroll.
Libby Parkinson and Don Parkinson- Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary.
Butterflies in Motion guest book, that was signed by the attendees.
Jamie and Kevin Estes.