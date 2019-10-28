Butchertown Grocery Bakery Opens its Doors

Butchertown Grocery Owner/Chef Bobby Benjamin, Pastry Chef Barbara Turner and their talented team officially opened the doors of Butchertown Grocery Bakery on Oct. 25. Joining the crew for the official ribbon cutting were Sadiqa Reynolds (President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League), Ben Moore (Senior Economic Development Manager with Louisville Forward) and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith. Butchertown Grocery Bakery will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Photos by Kriech-Higdon Photography