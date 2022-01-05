Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests: “Community ReLeaf”

Photos by Kathryn Harrington



On Nov. 12, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests gathered to plant trees in downtown Louisville. As part of the Bulleit brand’s partnership with American Forests, the brand has committed to planting one million trees over the next five years. In addition to its reforestation efforts in large landscapes, Bulleit has committed to supporting American Forests’ goal of creating tree equity and green space in urban areas.