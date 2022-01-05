Galleries
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests: “Community ReLeaf”
January 5, 2022
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
On Nov. 12, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and American Forests gathered to plant trees in downtown Louisville. As part of the Bulleit brand’s partnership with American Forests, the brand has committed to planting one million trees over the next five years. In addition to its reforestation efforts in large landscapes, Bulleit has committed to supporting American Forests’ goal of creating tree equity and green space in urban areas.
-
-
-
Trees Louisville volunteer Mike Hayman.
-
Alicia Burton, Lisa Benson, Nicole Gifford, Deborah Kremer and Bobby Burke.
-
-
-
-
Lisa Benson, Eric Candela and Nicole Gifford.
-
Sarah Schmid with American Forests.
-
Bobby Burke, Charlotte Jones, Laura Cullen and Jake Ashley.
-
Bobby Burke.
-
Liz Vail, Charlotte Jones, Laura Cullen and Bobby Burke.
-
Lisa Benson, Eric Candela and Nicole Gifford.
-
Laura Cullen, Charlotte Jones, and Jake Ashley.
-
Bobby Burke.