On March 14, Bulleit Distilling Co., the company behind Bulleit bourbon, celebrated their 30th anniversary by cutting the ribbon to their brand-new Shelbyville distillery. Initial investment in the Shelbyville site, which is already producing bourbon, was $115 million, and the distillery has created 30 new jobs. The 300-acre campus includes four barrel houses, each with the capability of housing 55,000 barrels.

Photos by Tim Valentino.