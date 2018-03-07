Broadway in Louisville Season Reveal Party

Omni Hotel Louisville Sales Manager Ali Hoppensteadt, Director of Convention Services Kelli Sio, Marketing Manager Carly Mason, Director of Sales and Marketing Eamon O'Brien, National Sales Manager Tyler Lowry and Director of Catering Richard Ayson.

Mike Hamilton and Susan Dallas.

Sara Havens and Erin Keane.

Connie Paulikas and Jason Kramer.

Alex Ginter, Al Young, Julie Gorham, Randy Blevins, Jill Pendygraft and Byron Banks.

MJ, Jesse and Vicki Rogers.

Matthew Porter and Kate Hendon.

Katie Dahle and Rick Burrice.

Maxine and Andrew Mellman with President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, Leslie Broecker.

Omni Hotel Banquet Manager George Anagnostou, Austin West and Ed Moreno.

Omni Hotel Sales Manager Ali Hoppensteadt, Banquet Manager George Anagnostou and Director of Convention Services Kelli Sio.

Ashley Noble and Joseph Exeler.

Rick and Kathie Whisman.

Adam and Anna Lawyer.

PNC Broadway Reveal Party.

Rick O'Daniel- Munger, Hilary Brown and Carlisle Baker.

Kate Hendon and Joshua Laughlin.

PNC Broadway Reveal Party.

David and Jeanne Ferguson.

Omni Hotel Louisville Banquet Manager George Anagnostou.

Trevor Gish with Ann and Doug Driesbach.

A large turnout attended the event inside the main lobby at the new Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Mike Moll with PNC Bank and President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, Leslie Broecker.

The new Omni Hotel lobby area in downtown Louisville.

Matthew Porter.

Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

The new Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville General Manager Scott Stuckey.

Mike Moll and President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, Leslie Broecker exchanged smiles.

President of PNC Broadway in Louisville Leslie Broecker.

Guests raised their glasses to toast the PNC Broadway in Louisville's upcoming 2018-2019 season.