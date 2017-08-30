Featured Posts > Galleries
Brew at the Zoo
August 30, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
This sold out event on August 25 let guests sample beverages from a number of craft breweries, restaurants and wineries. Attendees also enjoyed live entertainment and encountered a few of the zoo’s lively residents.
Terrence Burbridge, Ann Roach and Charles Gemwinn of Irish Rover.
Leigh Weaver and Shane Parsons.
April Curtsinger and Brian Elble of Stillwater.
Pam Begley of Liquor Barn.
Kelly Flaherty and Bonnie Decker of Pap John's.
John and Anna Hibbs.
Amanda Miller, Steve Keenan and Shannon Hankins.
Chris and Donald Johnson.
Grace Brun, Bradley Bringardner, Diane Hazellief and Susan Coons.
Patrick Morris and Samantha Burmeister with Louisville Rugby.
Nick Slattery and Mike Bond with Louisville Rugby.
Susan Gomez with Liquor Barn.
Chris and Laura Murphy of Mesh.
Tammy Green, Jennifer Ellis and Cindy Shuck.
Kristen Staab, Caroline Smith, Victoria Mayer and Jason and Dodie Howlett.
Heather Burks, Drew English, Laura Hill, Alex Weber and Jeremy Haddix of Eiderdown.
Jayson McDonald.
Lydia and Eric Frasher, Michelle Pinckney, James Johnson, Amanda Metcalf, Sam Garas and Allison Hagan.
Suzanne Birdwell, Chrissy Lally and Amy Allgeier.
Sean Stevens of White Squirrel, Andrea Donaldson of Deschites and Chris Johnson of MadTree.
Chuck Dobbins and Cathy Shircliff.
Lolita Kendrick and Jeff Slyn.
Sheri and Doug Gardner.
Katie Traughber and Brandon Simpson.
Stephanie's Bachelorette Party.
Linda Wethington.
Abbey Costello and Emily Williams.
