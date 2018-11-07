Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Adriana Nand wearing fur and lace.

Zhyrell Harper in shades of amethyst and plum velvet.

Lisa Wilhelmus, Jessica Murr and Amy Harrington.

Elizabeth and Beau Higgins all shiny and blue.

Jimbo Simmons and his Breeders' Cup sport coat.

Michael Fant Jr.

Jeff Ruby with his winners circle worthy jacket and top hat.

Jan Clark wearing a Hat Girls creation.

Jules and Michael Iavarone and Catalina Morales in timeless black velvet and Versace.

Herman Gonzalez wearing Forme's fuzzy jocky hat.

Scott Baker, Dave Redden, Patrick Carr, Shari Barone, Leslie Tallen and Julie Baker.

Patrick Carr and Chris Carr.

Patrick Carr, Scott Baker and Chris Carr.

Fran Thornton, Tami Cassis and Rashna Carmicle.

Warm outerwear was a popular choice around the track this year.

Sakya and Ryan Schuler.

Lee Ann and Chris Jung.

Leigh Wagner in bright winter whites.

Alex Zakucia and Mike Dicenson.

Peter and Kate Bradley.

Lisa and Tom Biederman.

Lindsey Branlett wearing leopard print and a tassel belt with her tulle skirt.

Elizabeth Ferreri in her colorful floral embroidery and blooming fascinator.

Lisa and Sean Garber.

Julie and Dan Headley.

Eric and Laura Neuman.

Katie Kleinert Rhawn, Stacey Stinson, Kim Mackin and Stockie Rhawn.

Seina Kimizu in a lavender guilloche midi dress.

Aiden and Leah Omeara with Jackie Bernard.

Peter Maloney and Sheika Melissa Althani.

Laura Neuman sporting a peacock palette.

Patti Reezes was another to keep warm and fashionable with fur.

Rob and Julie Giacobbe.

Shannon Hardin and Katherine Jordan.

Kevin and Jane Weis.

Julie Wilson and Janet Preuss.

Steve and Donna Kamber.

Jenny Siebert looked cozy in warm neutrals.

Fred Greaves brought the sunshine with his bright attire.

Mike Smith enjoying a cigar in wire-to-wire style.

Amy Terrill, Amanda Rainey and Wendy Rainey adorned in their custom Terrill Hats.

Amy Terrill wearing her own creation.

Amanda Rainey wearing a Terrill Hat.

Wendy Rainey wearing a Terrill Hat.

Kaitlyn Purdon's style definitely channeled the colors of Churchill Downs.

Libby, Brereton and Tyler Jones.

Jill Bathen, Connie Butler, Kari Walden and Angela Shaw.

Brett Howard and Cameron Mousighi.

Tina Grffith looked as cozy as a frothy mocha latte in her textured poncho.

Sherman and Mary Rucker with Betty Lambuth.

Bobbi Rankin kept with the pheasant feather trend.

Finish line stylings.

David Watts, Brent Walker, Kyle Pickens and Adam Britton.

Finish line stylings.

Sara Bochman, Ashley Redman, Kristin Mcallister, Kelly Ihnen, Katie Douglas and Jessica Faulkner.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Jockey Joel Rosario and Game Winner returns to the winners circle ceremony celebrating his victory in the Juvenile. He is led by assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes and groom Eduardo Luna

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Bulletin (City Zip) returns to the winners circle with Javier Castellano celebrating their victory

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, and SF Racing's Bulletin (City Zip) made every call a winning one Nov. 2 in the inaugural $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs. The son of City Zip traveled the 5 1/2 furlongs over a yielding turf course in 1:05.54. Hat Creek Racing's Chelsea Cloisters, who hounded the winner for the lead, finished second, with So Perfect third. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Bulletin pulled away in the lane to win by 2 3/4 lengths in his second start. He was ridden by Javier Castellano

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Seth Klarman's Klaravich Stables got its first Breeders' Cup victory when Newspaperofrecord dominated in the Breeders' Cup Fillies Turf (G1T), winning by 6 3/4 lengths.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Newspaperofrecord dominated in the Breeders' Cup Fillies Turf (G1T), winning by 6 3/4 lengths. returns to the Winners Circle with Irad Ortiz Jr celebrating.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 There was no ticketing Jaywalk (Cross Traffic) for her performance in this 1 1/16-mile race on the dirt. Jaywalk got away comfortably and never had any issues holding off the rest of the field. The two-year-old led throughout and did not give up ground to second-place finisher Restless Rider or Vibrance, who finished third. Jaywalk finished the race in 1:43.62, and trainer John Servis was surprised to see her go to the front right at the start.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Jaywalk and Joel Rosario return to the winners circle celebration after winning the The Breeders' Cup Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Jaywalk, the The Breeders' Cup Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies Champion

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Line of Duty won a thriller in the Juvenile Turf, charging down the stretch and taking the lead in the final jumps to earn the win in 1:40.06. Longshot Somelikeithotbrown had the lead throughout the majority of the race, but Line of Duty and Uncle Benny made up ground throughout the final quarter-mile and passed the leader in deep stretch. Line of Duty and Uncle Benny bumped as they vied for the wire, and an inquiry resulted after the race. Line of Duty veered in while Uncle Benny leaned outside as the two horse made contact with each other. While the contact looked fairly significant, neither horse appeared to be bothered by it and Line of Duty was not taken down. Jockey William Buick sweated out the inquiry and was relieved that the win was not erased by the stewards' decision.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Line of Duty returns to the winners circle to wait for the race to be declared official after an inquiry was made. Line of Duty and Uncle Benny bumped as they vied for the wire, and an inquiry resulted after the race. Line of Duty veered in while Uncle Benny leaned outside as the two horse made contact with each other. While the contact looked fairly significant, neither horse appeared to be bothered by it and Line of Duty was not taken down. Jockey William Buick sweated out the inquiry and was relieved that the win was not erased by the stewards' decision.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 Line of Duty await the outcome of the inquiry for the stretch run

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 Jockey William Buick gets a leg up for the winners circle photo after the foul claim was disallowed

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 Line of Duty's connections pose with the floral blanket after he was declared the winner of the Juvenile Turf

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Jockey Joel Rosario and Game Winner returns to the winners circle ceremony celebrating his victory in the Juvenile. He is led by assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes and groom Eduardo Luna

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 The Sentinent Jet Breeders Cup Juvenile Game Winner returns to the barn after his victory in the Juvenile. He is led by groom Eduardo Luna

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 The Sentinent Jet Breeders Cup Juvenile

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 The Sentinent Jet Breeders Cup Juvenile Complexity and Knicks Go and Well Defined on the inside lead the first time by the stands

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Future Stars Friday November 2, 2018 The Sentinent Jet Breeders Cup Juvenile

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Jockey Joel Rosario and Game Winner returns to the winners circle ceremony celebrating his victory in the Juvenile. He is led by assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes and groom Eduardo Luna

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Friday November 2, 2018 Game Winner returns to the barn after his victory in the Juvenile. He is led by groom Eduardo Luna

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Breeders Cup Filly and Mare Sprint is won by Shamrock Rose and Irad Ortiz up for trainer Mark Casse

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Stormy Liberal (Stormy Atlantic) with Drayden Van Dyke up wins the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint for trainer Peter Miller and owners Rockingham Ranch

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 City Of Light (Quality Road) with Javier Castellanno up wins the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile for trainer Michael McCarthy and owners Mr. and Mrs William Warren

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 City Of Light (Quality Road) with Javier Castellanno celebrates his win the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile for trainer Michael McCarthy and owners Mr. and Mrs William Warren

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Sistercharlie (IRE)( MyboyCharlie) with John Velazquez up wins the Filly and Mare Turf for trainer Chad Brown and owner Peter Brant

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 ROY H (More Than Ready) with Paco Lopez up wins the Breeders Cup Sprint for trainer Peter Miller and owners Rockingham Ranch giving them both their second win of the day

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Expert Eye (Acclamation) ridden by Frankie Dettori win the Breeders Cup Mile for trainer Sir Michael Stoute and owner Juddmonte Farm

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Ky Oaks Winner Monomoy Girl captures the Breeders Cup Distaff with Florent Geroux for trainer Brad Cox

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Juddmonte's homebred two-time Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) winnerónow the first Arc winner to triumph at the Breeders' Cupówas widest of all coming off the far turn in the 1 1/2-mile test, and gave her fans a close look as she galloped into the history books. Yet when Dettori angled her well to the center of the course for the stretch run, after rain in Louisville dampened the turf course earlier in the week, it was the 4-year-old filly's class that carried her across the line.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Juddmonte's homebred two-time Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) winner—now the first Arc winner to triumph at the Breeders' Cup—was widest of all coming off the far turn in the 1 1/2-mile test, and gave her fans a close look as she galloped into the history books. Yet when Dettori angled her well to the center of the course for the stretch run, after rain in Louisville dampened the turf course earlier in the week, it was the 4-year-old filly's class that carried her across the line.

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Race 11 The Breeders Cup Classic

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Race 11 The Breeders Cup Classic Accelerate scored a one-length victory in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) and removed the proverbial monkey from trainer John Sadler's back. The Southern California-based conditioner entered the weekend 0-for-41 in the Breeders' Cup dating to his first starter 30 years ago. The losing streak reached 44 after three Breeders' Cup losses Saturday, including an off-the-board finish from 4-5 favorite Catalina Cruiser in the Dirt Mile (G1).

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Race 11 The Breeders Cup Classic

Churchill Downs Breeders Cup Saturday November 3, 2018 Race 11 The Breeders Cup Classic