Galleries
Brain Ball
November 14, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
BIAK hosted its 16th annual Brain Ball fundraiser at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Nov. 10. Brain injury survivors were honored at the Derby-themed gala, where guests enjoyed dinner, dancing and an epic after party.
Pamela and Lauren Broadus with Splendid Events LLC.
Heather Kordes and Rob Durrett.
Rick Price, Tina Rothrock, Michael Lattin, Lori Laird and MC Tim Laird.
Sara Beth and Mari Beth Whitten.
Mac Walker and Maggie Keating with Misty and Tim Agne.
Amanda and Brian Driscoll.
Andrea Coslow and James Sims.
Danielle Leach and Brittany Waletich.
One of the founding members of the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky Joyce Fister and Mary Ann Hugh.
Caroline and Alex Nauert.
Melissa Lebo and Marwa Elnazeir.
Kyle and Kasey Hamsley with Nancy Whisman.
Kraig and Kellie Kopp with Lennea and Derek Coombs.
Glenn and Julianne.
Dan and Margaret Dry with Jerry Zegart and April Buchanan.
Brenna and Dr. Darryl Kaelin.
Dennis and Karen Bessenecker.
Chris Fuelling with event chair Jennifer Baileys and Chuck Baileys.
Diane and Ed Gibson.
Tyler Robertson.
Bob and Laura Stephens.
Mike and Paige McGuire.
Sharon Slaughter, Stephanie Peeler and Lindsay Ratterman.
Anthony Kernan and Michelle Graybeal.
