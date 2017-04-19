On April 13, guests mixed, mingled and enjoyed bourbon specialty drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille. Tastings of signature drinks from Kentucky’s bourbon distilleries were offered, and attendees had the chance to enjoy bourbon-inspired cuisine while chatting with master distillers. Participating distilleries and providers at the inaugural event included Evan Williams, Four Roses, Jim Beam, Liquor Barn, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve.

Photos by James Eaton.