Galleries
BourbonVille
April 19, 2017
On April 13, guests mixed, mingled and enjoyed bourbon specialty drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille. Tastings of signature drinks from Kentucky’s bourbon distilleries were offered, and attendees had the chance to enjoy bourbon-inspired cuisine while chatting with master distillers. Participating distilleries and providers at the inaugural event included Evan Williams, Four Roses, Jim Beam, Liquor Barn, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve.
Photos by James Eaton.
-
-
Ronnie Harris and Judge Katie King with Jordan and Dr. Chris Semder.
-
-
Angel and Donnie Rowe.
-
-
Anessa Martin, Marcus Neimann, Lisa Stevenson, Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliot and Lesa Morrison.
-
-
Barry Denton and Victoria Yakimovicz.
-
-
Jean Michalak and Ashley Cuyjet of Evan Williams with Lisa Stevenson- 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival Chair.
-
-
Jeri Poppe and Hans
-
-
KDF Bourbonville.
-
-
Stephen Cohen and Meghan Hancock.
-
-
Jenny and Eric Huelsman.
-
-
Tracy and John Plumeri.
-
-
Flatboat Bourbon is a 90-proof bourbon that is a joint venture between Liquor Barn and Barton 1792 Distillery.