The Fifth Annual Bourbon by the Bridge fundraiser occurred on June 10 under the Big Four Bridge. A number of spirits and cocktails were served during the all-you-can-taste event, featuring pours from Buffalo Trace, Four Roses, Michter’s and more. Ladyfingers Catering served a number of delicious foods as the University of Louisville Jazz Band provided musical entertainment. Sponsored by Stoll Keenon Ogden, the event benefited Court Appointed Special Advocates, which trains advocates for abused and neglected children.

Photos By Chelsea Marrin.