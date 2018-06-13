Galleries

Bourbon & Bowties

June 13, 2018

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

The Bridgeman family hosted a culinary experience at their home on Fleur de Lis Farm on June 7. Guests enjoyed sampling speciality gourmet foods prepared by some of the city’s best chefs. This year’s honoree was six-year-old Mya White, who is now cancer free after extensive treatment at the Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center at Norton Children’s Hospital.

  • Bourbon and Bowties Commitee Members Babara Bernard, Cheryl and Jay Dortch, and Sally and Clark Rhea.

  • Terrian Barns, Norton Children's Hospital Board of Directors member, Thomas and Lynnie Meyer, Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer at Norton Healthcare.

  • Ted and Dana Huber.

  • Stephan and Tracy Johnson, Kelly Gant and Tony Christensen.

  • Hal and Shelly White with their children Ryan, Trey, Bo, Josie, and Maya, the 2018 Honoree.

  • Joyce Meyer, Kathy and Bruce Markham and Lisa Stemler.

  • Courtney Samuel, Christy Steiden and Cheryl Walltrip.

  • Joe Richie and Candace Miles.

  • Rich Splan and Don Phillips.

  • Jay and Krista Devine with Julie and Scott Weston.

  • Lee Leet, Rob King and Megan Roe.

  • Susan Bush helping Kevin Harned of Wave 3 with his bow tie.

  • Chef Dean Corbett and 2018 Honoree Maya White.

  • Anna-Maria Beck and Laurel Dorch.

  • Miss Kentucky Woman 2017 Jennifer L. Crouch, Modern Miss Indiana Amellia Dusch, Kentucky Woman Novice Supreme Melinda Campbell, Modern Miss Kentucky Emily Campahell, and Mrs. Gallatin Octoberfest Stacy Tuttle.

  • Noah and James Means-Simonsen and Tanner Langley.

  • Tim Laird and Modern Miss Kentucky Emily Campahell.

  • Painter Kacy Jackson.

  • Andrew Beck, Judy Daugherty-Hardwick and Tom Hardwick.

  • Terrian Barns, Norton Children's Hospital Board of Directors member, Thomas and Lynnie Meyer, Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer at Norton Healthcare.

  • Chef Dean Corbett and 2018 Honoree Maya White.

  • Scott and Megan Mammolenti.

  • Hal and Shelly White with their children Ryan, Trey, Bo, Josie, and Maya, the 2018 Honoree.

  • Scott and Megan Mammolenti.

  • Jennifer Chetthem, Carrie Laech and Deanna Kimball.

  • Jeremy Byassee and Jacob Miller.

  • John Dotson, Karen Eastridge, Patty and Chris Hansel.

  • Shannon Davis, Ashley Halter, Dan Rohack, Julie Broghammer and Teena Wesley.

  • Olivia and Scott Raby.

  • Stepahie Ubelhart with Casey and David Ramage.

  • Sandy Nixon, Heather Barnett, and Mike and Anne Hampton.

  • Hilary Robe and Andrew Kupersmith.

  • Kris Abeln and Tommy Mitchell.

  • Don Lenny and Kelly Gant.

  • Courtney Samuel, Christy Steiden and Cheryl and Todd Walltrip.

  • Alyson Wiggins and Sarah Mitchell

  • Kevin and Alice Carnes with Sarah and David Hardy.

  • Al Cornish, Dr. Yvonne Austin and Kim and James Ellis.

  • Elizabeth and Dan Rivers with Angela Leet.

  • Hanna, Risa, and Sami Yussman.

  • Janet Lively and Darrin McCauley.

  • Mike and Sara Moyano and T.J. and Sami Griffin.

  • Mitch Huff, Harry Richenberg, Darryl Lavery and Carla Richenberg.

  • Dr. Aaron and Kristin Spalding with Pam and Scott Watkins.

  • Tina Rochrock and Rick Price.

  • Jody and Angela Demling.

  • Jody Wedge, Lindsay Schultze, Cara King, Alicia Hazlitt, Melissa Robich and Lainey Jurich.

  • Sean Garber and John Goldberg.