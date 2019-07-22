Galleries
Bourbon & Bonbons
July 22, 2019
Guests were whisked back to the 1920s during an exciting evening at the Olmsted on July 18. The night included delicious food and bourbon tastings, and proceeds from the event benefited Exploited Children’s Help Organization (ECHO).
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Tabetha Stansbury, LeAnn Magre and Vikki Stone.
Chris and Kerry Wahl.
Jackie Ralston, Corinna Pannell and Sally Porter.
Laura and Patrick Spalding.
Kelly Jaggers and Chris Hayden with Jesters Winery.
John and Neva Scott.
Lon Hays and Alina Klimkina.
Collin Southwood and Katie Decorsey.
Kia and Kameron Hampton with Ballotin Whiskey.
Sally Jo George and Eddie Simmons.
David Phillips and Dallas McGarity with The Fat Lamb.
Stan and Mary Perry.
Tyler West, John Drewett and Gloria Fotos with Griff’s.
Owner of Belmar Baked Whitney Vogel and Christine Vaughan.
Sonja Grey and Heather Stewart.
Amy and Jason Golladay.
Board Members Sandy Bowen, Linda Engel, Johnathan Powers, Peggy Perry, Tom Wine, Alina Klimkina and Sonja Grey.
Ty and Becky Raver.
Chris Gibson and Randee Norris.
Executive Director of ECHO Sonja Grey and Fet'Hanie Lockard with All Occasion Talents.
Jackson Thompson, Jennifer Glassner and Johanna Wheatley with Republic Bank.
General Manager George Carpenter Jr. and Manager M. Bryan Kidd with Eddie Merlot's.
Allee and Susan Harmon.
Shakaye Peters and Rhonda Jackson.
