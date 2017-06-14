Galleries

Bourbon + Band Aids

June 14, 2017

To support Supplies Over Seas, the inaugural charity event Bourbon + Band Aids presented by Delta Dental of Kentucky was held on June 2 at The Olmsted. Guests were treated to bourbon tastings as well as hors d’oeuvres by Masterson’s and live music by The Misty Mountain String Band.

Photos by John Sodrel.

  • Supplies Over Seas Board Chair Dr. Tom Reichard, SOS President/CEO Denise Sears and SOS Board member Mark Carter.

  • Supplies Over Seas Board member Allen Montgomery, Presenting Sponsor Delta Dental COO Tammy York-Day and Dental Dental Board Vice Chair Dr. Michael Childers.

  • Rabbit Hole representative Veronica Stivers and Distillery Relations Tim Knittel.

  • Supplies Over Seas Board member Dick Deats and Donna Deats.

  • David and Maggie Cyphers, Andy and Susanne Gillies and Bill and Karen Shore.

  • Rachel and Ben Bohnert.

  • Woodford Reserve representative John Gray.

  • Supplies Over Seas Board member Dr. Kevin Potts, Ellie Potts and Rochelle and Ian Farah.

  • Joe Stennis and Supplies Over Seas Board member Larry Cashen.

  • Supplies Over Seas Operations and Logistics Manager Karen Crook and Susan Sherman.

  • Supplies Over Seas Development and Communications Director Tim Tomes and event planner Kim Smith.

  • Jacqui McMillian-Bohler and Supplies Over Seas Board member Sue Davis.

  • Misty Mountain String Band.

  • Artist Linda Erzinger with a rose she created out of old specimen tubes, and half of the sale of the artwork goes to Supplies Over Seas.

  • Distillery Relations Tim Knittel and Tonya York Dees.

  • Supplies Over Seas President/CEO Denise Sears, Barry Sears, SOS volunteer Karin Sonnier and Sue Houston.

  • Andy Gillies.

  • Supplies Over Seas Development and Communications Director Tim Tomes, SOS Consultant Jayne Labes and Gordon Tobin.

  • Supplies Over Seas volunteer Amy Verst with SOS mascot Brook.

  • Dr. Larry and Helen Peters and event planner Kim Smith.

  • Bourbon and Band Aids at The Olmsted.

  • Kentucky Peerless Marketing Director Cordell Lawrence, Kelly Dettor, Kentucky Peerless Head Distiller Caleb Kilburn and CEO Corky Taylor.

  • Chris Allen and Mark Zimmerman with their live auction winnings.

  • Woodford Reserve representative John Gray and Sharon Shular.

  • Supplies Over Seas Hospital Outreach and Volunteer Manager Karen Womack and SOS volunteer Tami Caldwell.

  • Old Forester representative Casey Harkins and Maker's Mark representative Rachel Crabtree.

  • Jeanne Fass, Supplies Over Seas President/CEO Denise Sears and event planner Kim Smith.