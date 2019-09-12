Boots, Badges & Bids

On Aug. 24, supporters of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation gathered at Lincliffe for a boot-scootin’ good time. The festive evening included live and silent auctions, tasty bites and drinks and entertainment from country artist JD Shelburne. Proceeds raised go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which supports the police officers of Louisville Metro through programs and equipment and aiding officers and their families in times of need.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson