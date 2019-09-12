Galleries

Boots, Badges & Bids

September 12, 2019

On Aug. 24, supporters of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation gathered at Lincliffe for a boot-scootin’ good time. The festive evening included live and silent auctions, tasty bites and drinks and entertainment from country artist JD Shelburne. Proceeds raised go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which supports the police officers of Louisville Metro through programs and equipment and aiding officers and their families in times of need.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Shannon Adkins, Sara Beth Selch and Charity Cissell.

  • Laura and Jeff Baldwin with Liz Gastiger.

  • Peggy and Pat Gilky.

  • Stefan Brown and Alina Wehby.

  • Bryan Arnold and JoAnn Johnson.

  • Shellie Branson and Ralph Green.

  • Abby Link and Emily Whatley.

  • Greg and Traci Wright.

  • Kelsi and Trent Kelley.

  • Teresa and Trent Kelley.

  • Brett Bachmann with Julie and Barry Denton.

  • Terri Bass, Sarah Levitch, Steve Humphrey, Mayor Greg Fischer and Steve Bass.

  • Bryan Arnold, JD Shelburne, Jason Sattich and Kyle Ott.

  • Amy and JD Shelburne.

  • Chris Darst, Tom Masterson, Joe Magana, Raymond Martineau and Chad Allgeier.

  • Andre Madatian, Donnie Morris, Greg Keyes and TJ Armstrong.

  • Todd and Anna Twyman.

  • Jordan and Michelle Clarke with Tom Wilson.

  • H. Stroth with Mac and Tori McClure.

  • Phyllis O'Daniel and Harry Lusk.

  • Sydney, Stacey and Rob Eans.

  • Robert and Kelly Walker with Shellie Branson and Ralph Green.

  • Renee and Jeff Mardis.

  • Donna McCauley and Andy Schafer.

  • Terri Bass, Susan Yarmuth, Lindsey Miller and Lori Samuel.

  • Lindsey Miller, Lori Samuel, Susan Yarmuth, Ralph Green, Kathy Yarmuth and Steve and Terri Bass.

  • Diane Heishman and Janet Lively.

  • Traci Shugart and John Shifflett.

  • Dwight Witten, Phil Russel and Susan Witten.

  • Susan and Dwight Witten with Katie and Andrew Harris.

  • Barry Denton, Robert Schroeder, Rick Sanders and Kelly and Tabitha Jones.

  • Mike and Erin Bassi with Kelly Dollinger.

  • Mike and Erin Bassi.

  • Ashley Bratcher and Brad Silveria.

  • Bethany Parks, LaVita Chavous, Shara Parks and Donny Burbrink.

  • Will Wolford with Valerie and Jeff Allen.

  • Skip James, Michelle James, Councilman David James and Dwight and Susan Witten.

  • Beth and Micah Scheu.

  • Peggy and Keith Carpenter.

  • Doug and Patty James with Bill Saffran.

  • Jennifer and Brad Silveria.

  • Renee and Jim Clark.

  • Janice Carter Levitch, Steve Humphrey and Sarah Levitch.

  • Elizabeth Woolsey and Doug Sweeney with Tracey and Stephan Johnson.

  • Diane Eisenback and Andrew Cederholm.

  • Sally and Tom McMahon with Elizabeth and Daniel Zummach.

  • Michelle Crump and Matt Staples.

  • Aaron and Sarah Tate Yarmuth.

  • Kathy, Aaron, Sarah Tate and Congressman John Yarmuth.

  • Janet and Kip Chesher.

  • Scott and Susie Burkhardt, Camilla and John Schroeder and Lynette and Paul Masterson.

  • Tabitha and Kelly Jones with Jim Onkst, Cindy Deranja, Theresa Roth and Lloyd Baker.

  • Scott Farley, Reba Doutrick and David Nicholson.

  • Rebecca and John Y. Brown III.

  • Denny Crum and Reba Doutrick.

  • Mark Campisano, Martin Walters, Larry Brotzge, Kevin Grangier and Lindsey Miller.

  • Deidre Sanders, Cody Bunch, Jon Carloftis and Josh and Christa Marrillia.

  • Hilary and Michael Mattingly.

  • Jerry Ward, Steve Bass and Bill Menish.

  • Jason Sattich and Kyle Ott.