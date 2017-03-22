Galleries
Body, Beauty & Bubbly
March 22, 2017
The Pointe in Butchertown was the place for all things beautiful on March 14 as Digenis Plastic Surgery Institute, Drybar, B.You and Clique Boutique pulled their fabulous resources together to host an evening of pampering and giveaways.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Jane Lockhard, Beth Hans and Beth Madison.
Joanie Samuel, Valerie Ducas, Emily Digenis and Emily Ducas.
Stephanie Bristow, Dr. Alex Digenis, Rashna Carmiclel and Debbie Flowers.
Lizzie Cohen and Ruth Powderly Rotterman.
Amber Tarfler and Beth Crouser.
Liz Isbell, Veronica Wunderlich, Shannan Naiser, Tracy Shacklette and Beth Bizianes.
Amber Bowling, Ashley Andriakos and Amy Madison.
Jana Flowers and Lisa Walker.
Mandy Vine and Lisa Causarano Morley.
Jason Loehr and Christian Dreisbach.
Sherry Powers and Shailer Bowers.