Galleries
Bluegrass Land Conservancy
October 11, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
The Board of Directors of BLC hosted an evening at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens on September 28 in celebration of land conservation. Limestone Land Trust and Bluegrass Conservancy, both of which are dedicated to protecting our state’s natural resources, merged to create BLC in 2016.
Counsel, Director of Conservation Ashley Greenhouse, Communications & Events Manager Laura Miller and Executive Director Jessie Wilder.
Appetizers were served.
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
The musical entertainment was provided by the Hog Operation.
Logan Leet and member of the Board of Directors Boyce Martin, III.
Executive Director of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Paul Cappierllo and Elizabeth Martin.
Counsel, Director of Conservation Ashley Greenhouse and Dean Dimitropoulos.
Pat and Ed Ehrhart.
Wine was served.
Nell Bradley and Associate Director, Louisville Region, Louise Allen.
Janie Musselman and Vice-Chair, Board Member
Nominating & Board Governance Committee Chair Austin Musselman.
Madison Fields and Jim Theiss.
Brian and Pamela Fields.
Sue Sylvester, Janie Musselman and Irene Lampton.
Megan Nicholson and member of the Board of Directors Boo Hardy.
Susan Hamilton and member of the Board of Directors John Egan.
Jim and Donna Ludwig with Paul Keith.
Elizabeth Martin and Connie Rawlins.
Sarah Fritschner and Mary Turner.
Nina Bonnie, Vice-Chair, Board Member
Nominating & Board Governance Committee Chair Austin Musselman and Chair of the Board of Directors Helen Alexander.
Ellen Bland, Louise Gardner, Jenny Ditty Kang and member of the Board of Directors Mary Lowry
Allen Bush, Rose Cooper, Lynn Egan and member of Board of Directors John Egan.
The event was held at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens.
