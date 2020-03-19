Galleries

Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show

March 19, 2020

The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation hosted its 35th Antiques & Garden Show at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena the weekend of March 6-8. The Voice-Tribune’s Publisher Janice Carter Levitch was a featured speaker at the popular “Cocktail & Quickfire Seminars,” featuring design, spirits and party experts.

Photos by Arden Barnes

  • The signature cocktail, an Old Fashioned with Maker's Mark bourbon

  • Sharon Burcham and Maryalice Markesbery

  • Annetta Hill, Debbie Long, Jeff Schmidt and Ashley Pemberton Herdon

  • Claudia and Michael Godbey and Rob Samuels

  • Isabel Clay and Marnie Clay Holoubek

  • Cindy Delk and Georgia Grigor

  • Brenda and John Laufenburg

  • Gay Schaye and Charlie Atkins

  • Panelist Deborah Long, owner of Dudley's in Lexington

  • The crowd

  • Panelist Ashley Pemberton Herdon of Pemberton's Greenhouses

  • The panel

  • Panelist Isabel Ladd of Isabel Ladd Interiors

  • Panelist Rob Samuels of Maker's Mark

  • Denise Smith and Lisa Carey

  • Carrie Trapp and Cheryl Jackson

  • Brandy and David Goldman