Galleries
Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show
March 19, 2020
The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation hosted its 35th Antiques & Garden Show at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena the weekend of March 6-8. The Voice-Tribune’s Publisher Janice Carter Levitch was a featured speaker at the popular “Cocktail & Quickfire Seminars,” featuring design, spirits and party experts.
Photos by Arden Barnes
-
-
The signature cocktail, an Old Fashioned with Maker's Mark bourbon
-
The signature cocktail, an Old Fashioned with Maker's Mark bourbon
-
Sharon Burcham and Maryalice Markesbery
-
Annetta Hill, Debbie Long, Jeff Schmidt and Ashley Pemberton Herdon
-
Claudia and Michael Godbey and Rob Samuels
-
Isabel Clay and Marnie Clay Holoubek
-
Cindy Delk and Georgia Grigor
-
Brenda and John Laufenburg
-
Gay Schaye and Charlie Atkins
-
Panelist Deborah Long, owner of Dudley's in Lexington
-
Panelist Deborah Long, owner of Dudley's in Lexington
-
The crowd
-
Panelist Ashley Pemberton Herdon of Pemberton's Greenhouses
-
Panelist Ashley Pemberton Herdon of Pemberton's Greenhouses
-
The panel
-
Panelist Isabel Ladd of Isabel Ladd Interiors
-
Panelist Isabel Ladd of Isabel Ladd Interiors
-
Panelist Isabel Ladd of Isabel Ladd Interiors
-
Panelist Rob Samuels of Maker's Mark
-
Panelist Rob Samuels of Maker’s Mark
-
Panelist Rob Samuels of Maker’s Mark
-
The panel
-
Denise Smith and Lisa Carey
-
Carrie Trapp and Cheryl Jackson
-
Brandy and David Goldman