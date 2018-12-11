Blue Grass Motorsport Friendraiser

Blue Grass Motorsport, Sara and Jim Haynes and John Shaw-Woo and Shiao Woo hosted a fundraiser on Dec. 6. Guests were treated to a complimentary bar, tasty hors d’oeuvres, bourbon and gin tastings, vehicle showroom tours and a performance from the West Louisville Performing Arts Academy’s Boys & Girls Choir. Miss Kentucky USA Braea Tilford made a special appearance and met with attendees. All donations benefitted The West Louisville EcoHUB Arts Community and The West Louisville Performing Arts Academy’s Boys & Girls Choir.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson