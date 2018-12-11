Galleries

Blue Grass Motorsport Friendraiser

December 11, 2018

Blue Grass Motorsport, Sara and Jim Haynes and John Shaw-Woo and Shiao Woo hosted a fundraiser on Dec. 6. Guests were treated to a complimentary bar, tasty hors d’oeuvres, bourbon and gin tastings, vehicle showroom tours and a performance from the West Louisville Performing Arts Academy’s Boys & Girls Choir. Miss Kentucky USA Braea Tilford made a special appearance and met with attendees. All donations benefitted The West Louisville EcoHUB Arts Community and The West Louisville Performing Arts Academy’s Boys & Girls Choir.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Derrick Sr. and Kennethia May with sons, Der'Sean and Derrick Jr.

  • The Lopez Family.

  • Judy and Tom Hettmansperger.

  • Lydia and Oliver Ganshirt.

  • Glenn Gibson and Belle Leigh.

  • Paul Lenzi and Geraldine Ann Snyder.

  • John Dayton and Peace Kara.

  • Randy Biery and John Shaw-Woo.

  • John Shaw-Woo, Miss Kentucky USA Braea Tilford and Chuck Mitchell.

  • The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor McDaniel Bluitt.

  • The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor, McDaniel Bluitt.

  • The West Louisville Youth Boys & Girls with conductor, McDaniel Bluitt.

  • The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor, McDaniel Bluitt.

  • The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor, Mamie Bluitt.

  • McDaniel Bluitt.

  • Joel Goodwin.

  • Adrienne Bluitt singing a solo with Joel Goodwin on the piano.

  • Adrienne Bluitt and the West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir.

  • Adrienne Bluitt and Joel Goodwin.

  • Chris Evans, Joel Richardson and Caroline Nuss.

  • John Shaw-Woo and the West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir.

  • Judy Hettmansperger, McDaniel Bluitt and Tom Hettmansperger.

  • John Shaw-Woo, James Sipes and McDaniel Bluitt.

  • Andrea Meriwether and John Shaw-Woo.

  • Amanda Harrin and Marshall Yancey.

  • Ryder, Charles, Labon and Solomon Gardner of the West Louisville Boys Choir with Miss Belle of Louisville Gabby Bradley.