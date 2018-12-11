Galleries
Blue Grass Motorsport Friendraiser
December 11, 2018
Blue Grass Motorsport, Sara and Jim Haynes and John Shaw-Woo and Shiao Woo hosted a fundraiser on Dec. 6. Guests were treated to a complimentary bar, tasty hors d’oeuvres, bourbon and gin tastings, vehicle showroom tours and a performance from the West Louisville Performing Arts Academy’s Boys & Girls Choir. Miss Kentucky USA Braea Tilford made a special appearance and met with attendees. All donations benefitted The West Louisville EcoHUB Arts Community and The West Louisville Performing Arts Academy’s Boys & Girls Choir.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Derrick Sr. and Kennethia May with sons, Der'Sean and Derrick Jr.
-
The Lopez Family.
-
Judy and Tom Hettmansperger.
-
Lydia and Oliver Ganshirt.
-
-
-
-
Glenn Gibson and Belle Leigh.
-
Paul Lenzi and Geraldine Ann Snyder.
-
John Dayton and Peace Kara.
-
Randy Biery and John Shaw-Woo.
-
John Shaw-Woo, Miss Kentucky USA Braea Tilford and Chuck Mitchell.
-
The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor McDaniel Bluitt.
-
The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor, McDaniel Bluitt.
-
The West Louisville Youth Boys & Girls with conductor, McDaniel Bluitt.
-
The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor, McDaniel Bluitt.
-
The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir with conductor, Mamie Bluitt.
-
McDaniel Bluitt.
-
Joel Goodwin.
-
Adrienne Bluitt singing a solo with Joel Goodwin on the piano.
-
Adrienne Bluitt and the West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir.
-
-
Adrienne Bluitt and Joel Goodwin.
-
Chris Evans, Joel Richardson and Caroline Nuss.
-
John Shaw-Woo and the West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir.
-
Judy Hettmansperger, McDaniel Bluitt and Tom Hettmansperger.
-
John Shaw-Woo, James Sipes and McDaniel Bluitt.
-
Andrea Meriwether and John Shaw-Woo.
-
-
-
Amanda Harrin and Marshall Yancey.
-
Ryder, Charles, Labon and Solomon Gardner of the West Louisville Boys Choir with Miss Belle of Louisville Gabby Bradley.
-