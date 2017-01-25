Galleries
Black and Yellow Ball
January 25, 2017
Woodhaven Country Club was abuzz with black-and-yellow-clad guests on Friday, January 20, as supporters of The Molly Johnson Foundation danced the night away to help families of children with special needs. The organization was founded by Robin and Jojo Johnson in honor of their daughter.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Theresa and John Bekaska.
Al Hood, Kristen Siegfried and Parker Holsten.
Ryan and Jean Dant, Sheri and Bard Hamilton.
David Elliott, Todd Dedas, Steve Esselman and Susie Hedges.
Mary and Don Mitchell with Sandi Esselman.
Kyle and Whitney Reh, and Kathleen and Zach Emdee.
Courtney and Nick Kleinhelter.
Kelly Tamme, Leandra Shellman and Ann Gurnee.
Craig Shellman, Gary Thurman, Ben Gurnee and Adam Tamme.
Kevin Underwood and JoJo Johnson.
Lauren Hall with Pete and Sherry Flood.
Henry Crede and Jordan Lamping.
Ellie Johnson, Madison Elliott and Carri Reynolds.
Event chair Lori Elliott with Sam and Susie Hedges.
Greg and Tracy Gitschier.
Trip Weck, David Francis and Eric Schaefer.
Aeriel, Heather Lange, JoJo Johnson and Hadley Jo Lange.