Galleries
Black & White After Party
September 19, 2019
Following KORE Art Gallery’s annual Black & White Invitational Art Show on the evening of Sept. 7, Ruthanne Wolfe and John Gonder hosted an elegant after party at their home.
Photos courtesy of Ruthanne Wolfe
Brondon Palmer and John Chu
Sandra Chu, Lucas Sinclair and Kimberly Giordano
Jacque Parsley and Don Cartwright
Ed Ryan and John Gonder
Eileen Hutchison, Susan Moremen and Ed Ryan
Eric Huff.
Greg & Mary Pat Baird and Jackie Linne
Jeff Lane and Jana John.
John Gonder and Mike Broihier.
Barry Bitzegao, Nick Stein, Mike Broihier, Doug Mueller and Margie Mueller.
Lynn Wisehart and Don Cartwright
Maddy, Molly and Emily King.
Mike Broihier, Chelsea Phillips and Garrett McCorkle.
Ruthanne Wolfe, Debbie Shannon and Steve Crews.
Tony Ferro and John Begley.
Chelsea and Tyler Phillips