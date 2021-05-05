Galleries > _ > Life & Style Bittners Speed Ball Committee Party May 5, 2021 Share Tweet Photos by Kathryn Harrington Douglas Riddle and Ron Wolz hosted a small cocktail party in the courtyard garden at Bittners for the 2021 Speed Art Museum Ball Committee on April 6. Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton. Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton. Sam and Henry Crockett with Douglas Riddle. Ron Wolz with Lopa and Rishabh Mehrotra. Speed Ball Co-Chairs Lopa and Rishabh Mehrotra. Abby Shue with Brookes and Greg Pope. Speed Ball Co-Chairs Jim and Missy Allen. Ron Wolz. Ron Wolz. Erica and Patience Fields. Erica and Patience Fields. Elaine, Henry, Sam and Morgan Crockett. Andy Vine, Abby Shue and Matthew Schuhmann. Matthew Schuhmann and Abby Shue. Douglas Riddle and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey. Rishabh and Lopa Mehrotra, Jennifer and Hunter Bates and Ozair Shariff. Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Douglas Riddle.