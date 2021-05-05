fbpx

Bittners Speed Ball Committee Party

May 5, 2021
Photos by Kathryn Harrington

 

Douglas Riddle and Ron Wolz hosted a small cocktail party in the courtyard garden at Bittners for the 2021 Speed Art Museum Ball Committee on April 6. 

  • Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton.

  • Sam and Henry Crockett with Douglas Riddle.

  • Ron Wolz with Lopa and Rishabh Mehrotra.

  • Speed Ball Co-Chairs Lopa and Rishabh Mehrotra.

  • Abby Shue with Brookes and Greg Pope.

  • Speed Ball Co-Chairs Jim and Missy Allen.

  • Ron Wolz.

  • Erica and Patience Fields.

  • Elaine, Henry, Sam and Morgan Crockett.

  • Andy Vine, Abby Shue and Matthew Schuhmann.

  • Matthew Schuhmann and Abby Shue.

  • Douglas Riddle and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey.

  • Rishabh and Lopa Mehrotra, Jennifer and Hunter Bates and Ozair Shariff.

  • Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Douglas Riddle.