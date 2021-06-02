Galleries
Biscuits & Bourbon
June 2, 2021
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted a southern-inspired brunch along with live music, unlimited Kentucky bourbon, mimosas and Bloody Marys on April 28 with The Voice as the Media Sponsor of the event. Ticketholders who purchased a Churchill Downs Box Seat topped off their brunch with a day at the races.
Donna Haag and Donna O’Bryan.
Curt and Julie Engelstad.
Lynne Meena with the Kentucky Derby Museum and Susan Moremen.
Dale Reavy, Connie Freibert, Michelle Andrews, Joan Mueller and Beth Browning.
Dale Reavy, Connie Freibert, Brenda Meredith, Michelle Andrews, Joan Mueller and Beth Browning.
Samantha Jenkins, Jennifer Johnson, Barb Wainwright, Deb Rayman, Lynn Wyatt, Helen Davis, Sherry Spanyer, Cheri Lineweaver, Traci Stemmle and Sharon Jenkins with The Fillies.
Andrew and Jennifer Dinsmore.
Jason Foust, Angel Teta, Deja Lawson and Cory Hosack with Angels Envy.
Ruth Sallee and Pam Burnett.
Hallee and Gregg Bridgeman.
Charles Delano, Catherine and Allan Kaulback with Maggie Hall.
Terry and Matt Hendricks.
Andre Garcia.
Jasmine Northington and Andre Garcia
Andre Garcia.
Christa Hammack and Carol White.
Debbie Boklage, Anne Lehman and Jan Kempf.
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey.
Katie Fussenegger and Sheridan Gates.
Andrea DeOrio, Alyssa Murphy, Brianna McCarthy, Rachel Overton and Courtney Hehn.
Sharon Weikert, Gretchen Houchin, Gemma Fetalver, Jennifer Smith, Ashley Cochran and Ann Dreisbach.
Chris Miller and Tanya Hunt.
Pat Armstrong.
Bill Wallace.
Bill Wallace and Pat Armstrong.
Bob Baffert.
Bob Baffert.
Bob Baffert.
Bob Baffert.
Jill and Bob Baffert.
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Sarah Levitch.
Kentucky Derby Musuem CEO and president Patrick Armstrong, Jill and Bob Baffert with Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Sarah Levitch.