Galleries

Biscuits & Bourbon

May 2, 2019

Held on May 1 at the Kentucky Derby Museum, Biscuits and Bourbon was the perfect experience to kickoff race week. Attendees enjoyed the biscuit bar, featuring Kentucky Proud local products with a southern spin. They were also treated to unlimited bourbon, mimosas and Bloody Marys while listening to live music.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Mary Haynes and Jennifer Smith.

  • Pat Armstrong with Tommy and April Troutman.

  • Laura Smith and Ronda Reed.

  • Sherry Kemper and Kim Bates.

  • Dee Smith-Lane and Jane Stuart.

  • Lynn Napier and Brittany Amick.

  • Melissa and Shane Thompson with Kevin Bretling.

  • Shannon and Jennifer Redden.

  • Karen Deckard and Maria Sorolis.

  • Thomas Braun and Wendy Kobler.

  • Cathy Deal and Cindy Perry.

  • Andrew and Jennifer Dinsmore.

  • James and Pat Marshall share a table with Dave and Sandy Kissling.

  • Tina Davidson, Kim Wilson, Jenni Hockensmith and Janine Martin.

  • A toast at the table of the Nazareth Home group.

  • Kyle and Michelle Henderson of Angel's Envy.

  • Kyle and Michelle Henderson of Angel's Envy.

  • Kelly Durham and Carla Marksbury.

  • Another spirited toast at the Guillame's table.

  • Tommy Gordon, Ruth Snook and Garland and Alanna Vickers.

  • Lee and Marla Guillaume.

  • Jenny and Mike Perkins.

  • Bob and Cathy Sanford.

  • Linda and Jeff Jones.