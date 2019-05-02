Galleries
Biscuits & Bourbon
May 2, 2019
Held on May 1 at the Kentucky Derby Museum, Biscuits and Bourbon was the perfect experience to kickoff race week. Attendees enjoyed the biscuit bar, featuring Kentucky Proud local products with a southern spin. They were also treated to unlimited bourbon, mimosas and Bloody Marys while listening to live music.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Mary Haynes and Jennifer Smith.
Pat Armstrong with Tommy and April Troutman.
Laura Smith and Ronda Reed.
Sherry Kemper and Kim Bates.
Dee Smith-Lane and Jane Stuart.
Lynn Napier and Brittany Amick.
Melissa and Shane Thompson with Kevin Bretling.
Shannon and Jennifer Redden.
Karen Deckard and Maria Sorolis.
Thomas Braun and Wendy Kobler.
Cathy Deal and Cindy Perry.
Andrew and Jennifer Dinsmore.
James and Pat Marshall share a table with Dave and Sandy Kissling.
Tina Davidson, Kim Wilson, Jenni Hockensmith and Janine Martin.
A toast at the table of the Nazareth Home group.
Kyle and Michelle Henderson of Angel's Envy.
Kelly Durham and Carla Marksbury.
Another spirited toast at the Guillame's table.
Tommy Gordon, Ruth Snook and Garland and Alanna Vickers.
Lee and Marla Guillaume.
Jenny and Mike Perkins.
Bob and Cathy Sanford.
Linda and Jeff Jones.
