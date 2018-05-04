+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Biscuits & Bourbon
May 4, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated the week’s races on May 2. Attendees sipped Kentucky bourbon, bellinis and Bloody Marys from Holloway Farm’s “Bloody Kentucky.” Linda Ruffenach, founder of the Whisky Chicks and author of “How to Be a Bourbon Badass,” was on hand to sign her new book and lead tastings.
-
David and Debbie Perellis, Marlene and Ben Schaffer, Howard and Karen Levine.
-
Michelle Wheeler, Michelle Mudd, Kathy Oyler, Kelly Koetter, Rhonda Jo Conner and Jenny Cottingham.
-
Susan O’Daniel and Sara Merritt.
-
Tiffany Terriaco, Gretchen Houchin, Lakin Louiso and Jennifer Smith.
-
-
Lynn Hill, Amy Meshke, Trish Burrows and Brenda Playforth.
-
Nancy Bohn and Karen Kushner.
-
Lindsay English and Zoie Wilson.
-
Christina Baker, Linda Ruffenach and Bianka Lathan.
-
Allison Dietzman, Megan Bennett and Danielle Tosti.
-
Jacquelyn Senn, Daniel Holloway and Christie Perez.
-
Marianne and Steve Page, Sandra Blaser and Ron Teaford.
-
-
Becky and Casey Biles.
-
Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer for Angels Envy Wes Henderson.
-
Whisky Chicks founder Linda Ruffenach.
-
-
Mary Beth Belza and Sarah Deye.
-
Kim Wilson and Tina Davidson.
-
Abbey and Nanette Padgett.
-
Brenda and John Schwartz.
-
Electria Strings.
-
Gail Turner and Jane Wehrheim.
-
-
Kathy Abrams, Tracey Eckersley and Carson Dennis.
-
Miranda Leurck, co-founder of Angels Envy Wes Henderson and Felicia Corbett.
-
Beulah Moore, Debra Moore, Vanda Moore and Leslie Young.
-
Denise and Corey Benavidez, Bill and Melaney Carlisle.
-
Edyth Wheeler and Mary Allen.
-
Pam Bennett, Mary Spalding, Josh Buckman, Susan Buckman and Scotty Abbott.
-
Donald and Melissa Young, William and Kelly Smith, Amanda and Adam Hicks.
-
Jay Needham, Michelle and Kyle Henderson.
-
Tom and Tammy Kmetz and Susan Wilson.
-
Debbie and David Perellis and Kathy Oyler.
-
Diane Grenz, Carolyn Chatfield, Bobbe Brown, Kathy Anapolsky and Gerri Peterson.
-